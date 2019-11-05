Charlyne and Chris Brown own and operate All 4 Children Consignment, a bi-annual consignment sale. The next sale will be from March 26-28, 2020, and the Browns have already begun to prepare for the event.

Originally from Madison, the couple met in junior high and became high school sweethearts. Chris was in the Air Force for four years, and once his service ended, the two moved to Atlanta. In Atlanta, Charlyne managed billing companies, which is how she was exposed to consignment.

After having two children, the Browns thought they were not going to have any more, and they got rid of all of their newborn goods. So, when they learned they were having a third child, they turned to consignment.

"When I got pregnant with the third child, it was kind of awesome because I went to a consignment sale and got everything I needed for him for like $60. From then on, I would consign, and then make enough to buy for my kids," Charlyne says.

After having their third child, the Browns moved back to Mississippi to be closer to family. When Charlyne realized there were no consignment sales in Jackson, she decided she to do something about it. In the fall of 2008, the couple had their first All 4 Children Consignment sale.

"It's been a growing process. We've been doing it for 11 years, and it was so well received in the community. It was a lot of education, but it was well-received. It was definitely something needed. And for me it's such a blessing because I get thank-you notes from families that tell me they wouldn't be able to buy the stuff that they buy at my sale," Charlyne says.

The All 4 Children Consignment sales are typically at the Mississippi Trade Mart (1200 Mississippi St.) in Jackson, although they have done events in the past in Hattiesburg, Canton and Louisiana. The sale lasts for three days, usually from Thursday through Saturday. Thursday is pre-sale day, where the crowd is more selective to make the sale less crowded over the next two days. On Friday, the sale goes to the public, and Saturday is half-price day. All of the items that are left over are either picked back up by the original owners or donated to a local charity, typically The Good Samaritan Center. On Thursday and Friday, the sale is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, the sale is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"It's a blessing full circle. Because it's a blessing for the family that's selling the stuff, and they're able to earn money for the stuff that their kids have outgrown. It's a blessing for the families that come in and buy it because they get to get good stuff. And it's a blessing for my family. It's our business," Charlyne says. "It's to help families. I really believe it."

Charlyne does everything for All 4 Children Consignment, ranging from marketing to sorting items to be consigned. Chris helps with set-up and take-down for the sales, hauling trailers and setting up shelves and racks.

"She's on the computer every day for a month and a half for hours, getting ready for it," Chris says. "Getting all of her consignors, getting all the cards and prints. It's a lot more than just going to set up on a weekend. It takes a lot of time."

The Browns currently live in Flowood. When they are not working on All 4 Children Consignment, Charlyne manages a pediatric dental clinic, and Chris works for Ready 2 Roof. They have three children: Wesley, 21, Jaya, 19, and Braxton, 15.

All 4 Children Consignment will start accepting items for the spring/summer sale on Nov. 15. You can learn more about consigning, read the qualifications for items, and register to consign your items on All 4 Children Consignment's website.