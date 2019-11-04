Meet the Candidates

Governor
Jim Hood (D)
"Putting Mississippi families first." (website)
Age: 57
Hometown: Houston, Miss.
Occupation: Current attorney general
Website: Hoodforgovernor.com
FB/Twitter: @Hoodforgovernor
Tate Reeves (R)
"Keep Mississippi strong." (website)
Age: 45
Hometown: Florence, Miss.
Occupation: Current lieutenant governor
Website: www.tatereeves.com
FB/Twitter: @tatereeves
Lieutenant Governor
Delbert Hosemann (R)
"Streamlining state government to operate from the citizen up, not bureaucracy down."
Age: 72
Hometown: Vicksburg, Miss.
Occupation: Current Secretary of State
Website: delberthosemann.com
FB/Twitter: @DelbertHosemann
Jay Hughes (D)
"It's all about education."
Age: 56
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Representative, Mississippi House
Website: jayformississippi.com
FB/Twitter: @Jay4Mississippi
Attorney General
Jennifer Riley Collins (D)
"I support smart reforms that ensure we prioritize people over prison." (JFP questionnaire)
Age: 53
Hometown: Meridian, Miss.
Occupation: Army colonel; civil rights attorney; former ACLU-Mississippi director
Website: jenniferforag.com
FB/Twitter: @jenniferforag
Lynn Fitch (R)
"A solution-driven conservative with a unique skill set in law, finance, administration and policy" (website)
Age: 57
Occupation: Current Mississippi Treasurer
Website: www.lynnfitchforms.com
FB/Twitter: @LynnFitchforMS
Secretary of State
Michael Watson (R)
"I look forward to bringing my conservative record of consistent success in the Legislature to the Secretary of State's office." (website)
Age: 41
Hometown: Pascagoula
Occupation: Mississippi senator
Website: michaelwatson.ms
FB/Twitter: @MichaelWatsonMS
Johnny DuPree (D)
"It's not enough to dream of a better tomorrow. One must also work towards that better tomorrow." (website)
Age: 65
Hometown: Hattiesburg, Miss.
Occupation: Former Hattiesburg mayor
Website: johnnydupree.com
FB/Twitter: @johnnyldupree
Treasurer
Addie Lee Green (D)
Hometown: Raymond, Miss.
Occupation: Former Bolton alderwoman
Website: www.addieleegreen.com/
FB/Twitter: @AddieGreenJMS
Dave McRae (R)
"Outsider. Conservative. Businessman." (Twitter)
Age: 38
Hometown: Ridgeland
Occupation: Attorney; managing partner at McRae Investments
Website: davidmcrae.org
FB/Twitter: @DavidMcRaeMS
Insurance Commissioner
Robert Amos (D)
"I am running for insurance commissioner for all families in Mississippi regardless of political affiliation, race, sexual affiliation or religion." (Meridian Star)
Age: 46
Hometown: Jackson
Occupation: College professor; business owner
Mike Chaney (R)
"Government big enough to give you anything you want is big enough to take away everything you've got." (Neshoba County Fair)
"The aim is to create the highest degree of economic security, quality of life and public safety for citizens at the lowest possible cost." (website)
Age: 75
Hometown: Tupelo, Miss.
Occupation: Current insurance commissioner
FB/Twitter: @electmikechaney
Agriculture Commissioner
Andy Gipson (R)
"We will make sure the future of Mississippi agriculture will remain strong."
Age: 42
Hometown: Brandon, Miss.
Occupation: Current agriculture commissioner; pastor
Website: andygipson.com
FB/Twitter: @CommAndyGipson
Rickey Cole (D)
"Change our food system for the better."
Age: 53
Hometown: Laurel, Miss.
Occupation: Former Mississippi Democratic Party chairman; farmer
Website: cole4foodcommissioner.com
FB/Twitter: @RickeyCole
Jackson Metro
Public Service Commission (Central District)
Brent Bailey (R)
De'Keither Stamps (D)
Trasnportation Commissioner (Central District)
Butch Lee (R)
Willie Simmons (D)
Mississippi Senate District 22
Hayes Dent (R)
Joseph Thomas (D)
House District 56
Philip Gunn (R)
Vicki Slater (D)
House District 64
Bill Denny (R)
Shanda Yates (D)
House District 68
Jon Pond (R)
Zakiya Summers (D)
House District 73
Jill Ford (R)
Gale Walsh Massey (D)
Comments
