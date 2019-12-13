Mississippi Ceremony Honors Crime Victims and Survivors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi residents are hanging Christmas tree ornaments to remember loved ones who died from violent crimes.

The state attorney general's office held a tree lighting ceremony Thursday at a state office building that overlooks the Capitol.

More than 100 people took part. Some of the ornaments that people put on the tree are intricately decorated with photos of those they are missing this holiday season.

It was the 16th annual ceremony for crime victims and survivors. And, it was likely to be one of the last big public appearances by Jim Hood as attorney general.

The Democrat ran unsuccessfully for governor this year, and his fourth term as the state's top legal officer ends Jan. 9. He will be succeeded by Republican Lynn Fitch.

Hood and his sister, Beth Hood, hung an ornament in honor of their cousin, Glenn Ford, who was killed in 1976.

Karren Ewing of Adams County said she has attended each of the ceremonies. Her son Christopher Bourdin was 21 years old when he was shot to death in November 2003 in Natchez.