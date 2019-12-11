Business is Tasha Bibb's pleasure. Starting as an intern for Innovate Mississippi, she quickly moved into a plethora of roles within the organization from state director for the United States Academic Decathlon in Mississippi to her current position as entrepreneurial development director.

"I saw everything (Innovate Mississippi was) doing and just got really excited," Bibb, now 36. She graduated from Forest Hill High School in south Jackson in 2001.

When Bibb saw entrepreneurs starting their businesses, she believed she needed to be a part of it, which sparked her interest in the field of entrepreneurial development in the first place.

"I just wanted to learn more about it," Bibb says. "I wanted to fully immerse myself into entrepreneurship. (Innovate) allowed me to do that—to learn more—and the rest is history."

Bibb explains that she loves her work at Innovate Mississippi because she gets to interact with and help build small businesses all around her home state. "I enjoy working with entrepreneurs and those who are very enthusiastic about creating and making their dreams come true and also making a better future for their fellow Mississippians," Bibb says.

In her position, Bibb is responsible for the organization's entrepreneurial development program, the curriculum and methods they use to help those with small businesses.

Bibb manages the development of more than 100 companies per year. She also coordinates entrepreneurial events and develops resources for her program.

After graduating from Mississippi College in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in business administration, Bibb earned her master's degree in the same field from Jackson State University, where she graduated in 2009. She said the degree's versatility and stability are what drew her toward it.

"I just saw that there was so much opportunity with a business degree," Bibb said. "There were several roads I could take in terms of a career choice, and there are lots you can do with a degree in business."

Bibb, who was originally from Clinton, moved to Ridgeland when she married her husband, Robert Bibb, 12 years ago. She says her job takes up much of her time, but she usually spends her free time with her children Sydnee, 9, and Preston, 5.

For more information on Innovate Mississippi and its work with entrepreneurs, visit innovate.ms.