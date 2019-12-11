Homemade Soft Caramels

These homemade caramels may take a little extra time and concentration, but by the time you sample the end result, you know that your attention and vigilance throughout the process was worthwhile. Homemade caramels make for a great gift or party favor during any holiday, and an added benefit is that the whole house will have a sweet scent wafting through the air that can outmatch nearly any candle you may come across.

Ingredients:

4 cups sugar

2 cups light corn syrup

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 ½ cup milk

1 cup whipping cream

1 cup butter, unsalted

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions: