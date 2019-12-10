Some Mississippi Inaugural Events Reserved for Sponsors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new governor was elected to serve everyone, but not just anyone will be allowed into some of the events celebrating his inauguration.

The inaugural committee for Republican Tate Reeves on Monday sent out a list of events that are open to the public. The committee's website also shows that it is seeking sponsorships of $5,000 to $250,000, and that those donors will have access to private events before or on inauguration day, which is Jan. 14.

Reeves, who served as lieutenant governor for two terms, defeated fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood and two lesser known candidates in the governor's race in November. He will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited by law to two terms in office.

The committee released a schedule of public events, and its website has information about sponsorship levels and events that are open only to those donors.

Free events begin with a worship service Jan. 12 at the church Reeves' family attends, Galloway United Methodist in downtown Jackson.

Also free will be the inauguration ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 outside the state Capitol, a parade at 2 p.m. in downtown Jackson, and an open house at the Governor's Mansion from 2:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The inaugural ball is scheduled for 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the Mississippi Trade Mart on the state fairgrounds in Jackson. The inaugural committee spokeswoman, Renea Eze, said ticket prices for the general public will become available later this month.

Three events are open only to sponsors. One is a Jan. 13 dinner. The others are a “Southern breakfast and photo opportunity with Tate Reeves” and an “exclusive reception," both on Jan. 14.

Each $250,000 “platinum level” sponsor receives two tickets to the dinner, eight tickets to the breakfast, eight “VIP tickets” and 12 “priority tickets” to the inaugural ceremony, 18 tickets to the reception and 40 tickets to the inaugural ball.

Sponsors giving $25,000 to $100,000 receive tickets to the breakfast, the inaugural ceremony, the reception and the inaugural ball, but not to the dinner.

Those giving $5,000 to $10,000 receive tickets to the ceremony, reception and ball but not to the dinner or breakfast.

All sponsors receive commemorative gifts.