Azia's Picks 12-6-19

We just had Thanksgiving break, so this week after returning to work, time seemed to drag slowly at first, but hey, now it's Friday again! Gratefulness is the word for this time of year, and I hope you are just as thankful as I am to see another weekend in the Capital City. I start to feel like a child again as I drive around the city and see the Christmas lights glittering in the still night, framing the winter scene as the past slowly wilts away and the transition into newness begins.

This time of year compels us all to reflect on the last season, get still and prepare for the newness of spring. I know the dark and cold winter can sometimes become a time that dampens our spirits, but we have the power to change our perspective. Hence, we should prioritize positive thinking. Let's all take time to enjoy things in every season. I'll go first and share my top weekend picks for this go-around.

PJ Morton Dec. 6, 8 p.m., at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.). The Grammy-winning solo artist and Maroon 5 keyboardist performs. Asiahn and Pell also perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Persons under 21 must pay a $5 upcharge. $25 advanced, $30 day-of; call 601-292-7121; dulinghall.ticketfly.com.

2019 City of Jackson Christmas Parade Dec. 7, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Downtown Jackson. The City of Jackson holds its annual Christmas parade through downtown Jackson. Includes floats, marching bands, Santa and more. Free admission; call 601-960-1084; www.jacksonms.gov.

2019 Christmas in the City Jingle Ball Dec. 7, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., at Jackson Medical Mall Thad Cochran Center (350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.). The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation presents a Christmas Ball, starring the "Velvet Voice of Soul," Mr. Vick Allen. The event also features local recording artists, Scott Albert Johnson and Duchess, along with some of the area's visual artists, vendors and wine tasting. Proceeds from the event are to assist in the expansion of JMMF's arts and cultural efforts in the community. $48.25 general admission; call 601-982-8467; jackson-medical-mall-foundation.ticketleap.com.

Free West African Dance Class Dec. 8, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., at Central United Methodist Family Life Center (517 N. Farish St.). Shanina Carmichael teaches participants the art of West African dance. Open to all ages and experience levels. Includes live music by Alkebulan Music Philosophy. Attendees can stay until 4 p.m. to learn choreography for performances. Donations encouraged. Free admission, donations accepted; call 601-983-9305; email [email protected]; find it on Facebook.

