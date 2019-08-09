UPDATED: Mississippi ICE Raids: How to Help Children, Families (New Funding Links)

After news broke Wednesday of the workplace immigration raids in Mississippi, with almost 700 arrests and leaving many children stranded at school with nowhere to go, local ministers, advocates and lawyers began mobilizing and compiling resources to share with the public. The following are the resources we've gathered so far from reputable sources, but we will continue to update the list. Please email donna@jacksonfreepress.com with additional options, or post in the comments below.

First, an update on the children. We're told that the feds released at least some of the parents last night and today to go take care of their kids who were left stranded. Here's what to do if children do not show up for school.

You can donate online to the following funds/organizations:

Rapid Response to Help Immigrant Kids in Mississippi (you can choose organizations or funds divided between all participating.

Mississippi Center for Justice

Also, MCJ is in charge of volunteer attorney recruitment effort for the emerging coalition to help detainees and their families. Here’s the link for any interested attorneys.

Carlyle Crisis Center Relief Fund

An organizer for the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance (MIRA) has set up a GoFundMe account here.

You can also donate directly to MIRA here (meaning they get all the money).

Southern Christian Services in Jackson, Tupelo and Gulfport offers free trauma counseling to youth and their families. To inquire about services please call 601-354-0983.

Attorney Carlyn Hicks posted on Facebook:

"Some individuals were released last night and outfitted with ankle monitors, others were sent to Louisiana for further detainment. All impacted children may not be accounted for - Educator friends, if your EL children do not show up for school today and they were impacted by yesterday's events, please call MDCPS at 1-800-222-8000.

"If you are the neighbor, community member, church member, educator, pastor, coach, or remotely acquainted with a child who was impacted by today's events and left without a parent to provide their care, please contact MDCPS via their hotline at 1.800.222.8000. Reports are CONFIDENTIAL. Licensed temporary foster homes are available and ready to respond/assist. The safety and well-being of impacted children are paramount. Please help MDCPS locate these children. #seguro #share #Mississippi"

Religious leaders are mobilizing to try to help families. Rev. C.J. Rhodes of Jackson posted the following on social media calling for a network of churches to help after the raids. He posted Thursday on Twitter: "I understand that all of the children have been reunited with their families as of last night. There may be further humanitarian needs, such as additional legal and financial assistance as the parents go through the legal process." Grace Episcopal Church in Canton, collecting money and gift cards for school supplies. online donation or drop off (waiting on a better link for the online donation. for now, here's the link to the church: https://gracecanton.dioms.org/) In Scott County, 2 ways to support. request for nonperishable food. Scott Co. Baptist Association is collecting. Call at 601-469-1951. You can also reach out to 601-942-6145, Brother Reggie Williams at Clear Creek Camp. Edith Cervantes Cequera (Tom Miles FB page) Centro Missionaro Trinidad at Trinity Methodist Church, 430 Hillsborough 601 469 1346. Looking for canned food, water, hygiene products, baby products. In Laurel, we're told that Immaculate Conception Church is taking collecting food and Walmart gift cards to help families affected in Bay Springs. Attorney Vicki Slater posted the following:

"No matter your politics, at this moment, PLEASE help us find temp homes for a multitude of children. No matter what you feel the parents did, HELP these children. Please reach out to CPS or Trudy Miller 769-233-3475-cell. 601-824-6372."

To help with food and supplies, in Forest, Miss., Jordan Barnes at The Clear Creek Boot Camp at 601-940-1690. Lea Campbell of Mississippi Rising Coalition put out a call offering help to the families. Find Mississippi Rising on Facebook. Rev. Elizabeth Henry (@elizabthcorinne) posted the following thread of ways to help on Twitter, reprinted verbatim:

"Mississippians, I will update this thread with concrete action steps we can take to support those impacted by today's ICE raids as I receive information from local immigration attorneys and non-profits.

Contact local DHS offices and school districts to ask what is needed for students whose parents have been detained. Needs may include emergency housing or other resources, and they can share the proper avenues for providing these to the kids impacted.

Lawyers can volunteer your time and expertise by contacting @ACLU_MS or Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance (MIRA).

I'm still waiting on contact info and links for these but I know there is a need for translators who speak Spanish and/or indigenous languages (both in MS and those who could translate via hotline) and for food & supplies for the children displaced by this.

*Trauma counselors for the children and families impacted. A friend has volunteered this service and I am sure the need will grow. If you are a local therapist willing to volunteer services please let me know and I'll connect you with those working directly with families.

*TRANSLATORS can contact the Southeast Immigrant Rights Network (SEIRN) through this form to volunteer to translate via hotline (you do not have to be local to do this) or if need access to the hotline for translation services.

If you know a child left without a parent to provide their care, contact MDCPS via their hotline at 1.800.222.8000. Reports are CONFIDENTIAL. Licensed temporary foster homes are available and ready to respond/assist. The safety and well-being of impacted children are paramount.

Many of the kids impacted are still unaccounted for, so please help MDCPS locate and secure safe emergency housing and care for them if you know any child affected. Their explicit goal is caring for the kids until they can be reunited with their families.

The hotline for families is live at the number below with a team of fully bilingual dispatchers that will be answering the hotline 24/7. Please keep this hotline just for families. Those wanting to volunteer to help can visit bit.ly/StandWithMS"

Finally, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and ICE sent out a press release a full day after the arrests, amid a firestorm of criticism inside and outside Mississippi, with a number to call if children are displaced and looking for parents. "If there are children who are without parents, individuals are required by state law to contact Mississippi Child Protective Services (“CPS”) at 1-800-222-8000. CPS will assist in taking care of that child and placing the child in a safe foster care home or licensed facility."

We will continue to update this resource list. See all JFP stories to date on the ICE raids in Mississippi at jfp.ms/immigration. Send additional resources to donna@jacksonfreepress.com.

Note: This is a list of ways to help provided to the Jackson Free Press. We are not vouching for any particular efforts. Please do your own due diligence before supporting any organization.