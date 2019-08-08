Elected Officials, Advocacy Groups, Others Address Mississippi ICE Raids

Since ICE and U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst's office yesterday raided workplaces across Mississippi, arresting 680 people and leaving many children stranded, we have received or spotted another of responses to the roundups on social media. Here is a growing list. Please send your response, even if you're an everyday citizen who wants to speak up, to donna@jacksonfreepress.com or post in the comments below this list.

Gov. Phil Bryant, Republican, on Twitter:

If you are here illegally violating federal laws, you have to bear the responsibility of that federal violation. I think @ICEgov is doing a great job, and I think @USAttyHurst is doing exactly what he should be doing, and I commend him for it.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, Republican frontrunner for governor this fall:

Glad to see that ICE is working hard to enforce our immigration laws. 680 aliens detained in Mississippi today. We must enforce our laws, for the safety of all Americans. Well done @USAttyHurst and @realDonaldTrump

US Attorney Mike Hurst on Twitter today, the frontman for the raids yesterday:

@ICEgov @DHSgov conducted yesterday's operation w/ respect & dignity for fellow man/woman. HSI procedures ensured child/parent were united afterwards We are unaware of any child presently w/o a parent as a result of this operation If so, let us know & call CPS 800-222-8000

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba: “The City of Jackson is firmly committed to promoting and securing safe communities. We unflinchingly uphold the canon of human rights for human beings. The ICE raids are both dehumanizing and ineffective as a tactic for protecting citizens from potential harm. These raids will only further alienate communities from law enforcement, disrupt community policing efforts, and cause law enforcement to forfeit credibility and trust among the people they are sworn to protect and serve. I’m calling upon faith institutions in our community to become sanctuaries for our immigrant neighbors and protect them from potential harm. The City of Jackson strongly objects to the Trump administration’s ICE raids.”

Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law:

What did the government accomplish today by sending hundreds of out-of-state agents into Mississippi for the purpose of rounding up and detaining more than 680 of our hard-working neighbors and friends? We aren’t one bit safer tonight – nobody believes these people were a danger to anyone. Families have been torn apart and local businesses have been hurt. Mississippians didn’t ask for this.

“Many of us in Mississippi grew up being taught in Sunday School that we should love the stranger because we were once strangers in foreign lands. What happened today flies in the face of those lessons. This is nothing more than mean-spirited political grandstanding.

Mississippi Center for Justice::

Yesterday, 650 federal agents raided six Mississippi communities, arresting 680 of our friends and neighbors in Morton, Canton, Carthage, Pelahatchie, Bay Springs, and Walnut Grove. Mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers were loaded onto buses in plastic handcuffs while children, with their new backpacks and school supplies, returned from their first day of school, only to find their loved ones gone. These raids irreversibly harmed families, schools, communities, and our state.

The Mississippi Center for Justice is on the frontline of this crisis, providing a swift and powerful response to these attacks on our communities. We are coordinating a rapid response legal team to help community members locate detained loved ones, provide immigration legal assistance to those now facing removal, and ensure the care of children whose parents or guardians have been imprisoned. Central to the rule of law are the constitutional principles of due process and access to counsel, and we are committed to ensuring these protections for all Mississippians, regardless of immigration status.

If you are interested in legal pro bono opportunities, please email probono@mscenterforjustice.org, and you will receive additional information.

Southern Poverty Law Center Attorney Julia Solórzano, with the SPLC’s Immigrant Justice Project:

Today’s raids are part of the ongoing war against immigrant families and the communities in which they live. These sorts of raids terrorize workers and their families. What’s more, today’s raids needlessly ripped parents from their children during the first week of school.

It is especially sickening that days after immigrants were targeted by a gunman in El Paso, Texas, workers at plants across Mississippi witnessed armed agents descending on their workplace.

It’s also worth noting that immigration agencies that have repeatedly blamed ‘over capacity’ detention facilities for the horrific treatment of those imprisoned nevertheless detained more than 600 people today.

Our attorneys and advocates are closely monitoring the situation and exploring options to assist those impacted.

UFCW Union: Today, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union released the following statement in response to the raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Mississippi of a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton and a Peco Foods Inc. plant in Canton. Both plants are represented by the UFCW.

These actions to rip apart hardworking families will do nothing to make our country safer and will only create more fear and division in our communities. The people who do these incredibly difficult jobs have the right to due process and must be treated with respect and fairness.



Our top priority right now is to provide whatever assistance and counsel we can to any of our impacted members and their families. Workers across this country are too scared to stand up for their rights and to report wage theft, dangerous work conditions, and other workplace issues. We must act now to end this dangerous climate of fear.

We urge the President and Congress to work together to fix our country’s broken immigration system, and to honor the due process that these workers and their families deserve. America is a nation of immigrants. We can and must do better than this.

Pili Tobar, Deputy Director of America’s Voice:

Today, as Donald Trump traveled to do a photo op and give lip service to the communities affected by mass terror in Dayton and El Paso, ICE was busy carrying out some terror of its own. ICE carried out the largest workplace raid in a decade, arresting 680 people, separating them from their families, and spreading fear throughout the immigrant community in Mississippi and the Latino community nationwide.

White nationalism is alive and well in the White House and in this administration. Trump’s racism and xenophobia go beyond his rhetoric and are translated into strategies that are designed to use cruelty to instill fear. Today’s ICE raid is one more in a list of actions to continue demonizing brown people in America who’ve had a target on their back since the day Trump announced his campaign for President.

The question is: will the Republican Party stand up to this President’s out of control and dangerous rhetoric and cruel policies before more people get hurt? Too many people are dying; too many families are being separated; and too many brown and black families and children live scared of what’s to come. These next elections, we must come together to restore dignity to the office of the President and unity to our country. Trump and those who enable him in the GOP are interested in power rather than the safety and well-being of the American people. It’s time for a leadership that values all of us, regardless of color, creed, gender, birthplace, or sexual orientation. Clearly, that will only come if the American people stand up in 2020 and save the American experiment from the clutches of those in charge today.