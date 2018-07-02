10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba selected former Assistant Chief James Davis to serve as interim chief of police of the Jackson Police Department on June 28, 2018. He is the second interim police chief under Lumumba this year.
- As we enter the dog days of summer—the hottest of season—the City of Jackson is offering free cooling stations for senior citizens ages 60 and older.
- Michael Guest thanked his family for their support Tuesday evening after he won the Republican nomination for the Third U.S. Congressional District.
- David Baria secured the Democratic spot for the U.S. Senate race on the November ballot, defeating California native Howard Sherman.
- Funding for the Mayor’s Youth Initiative Summer Youth Employment Program is coming from unspent Department of Public Works salaries. And it has caused not a small amount of tension in city hall.
- On June 18, 2018, Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith spoke to Jackson’s officer-ID task force about how officer-involved shooting cases go through the system.
- Benny Ivey is determined to cross race lines to help deter crime, especially since he grew up knowing that the same forces lead to crime along race lines, especially poverty and addiction.
- Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba had announced Michelle L. Thomas' appointment as financial consultant for the City of Jackson more than a week before the June 19 council meeting where members questioned her before confirming her unanimously.
- Democratic Rep. Sara Richardson Thomas announced on Friday that she is retiring from the state House of Representatives after 21 years in the Legislature.
- Mississippi state Auditor Stacey Pickering is resigning his statewide elected post to become head of the state's Veterans Affairs Board.
