Run and Give Back

One of the best ways to show progress in running is to do some kind of race, whether that's a 5K or a full marathon, and everything in between. Those events are also a great way to give back to the community. Here are some races this summer that benefit the community in some way.

Run at the Rabbit

During the inaugural Run at the Rabbit 5K and Fun Run, participants will run around Lost Rabbit. The event will have live music, food, drinks and more. Proceeds will go toward The Lily Pad, a cafe that will employ and train special-needs young adults in food and hospitality service. The race cost is $25, and the kids 1-mile fun run (also called the Bunny Run) is free. Registration ends on May 16 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit runsignup.com.

Crayola Classic

This year's Crayola Classic is Saturday, May 25, starting at 8 a.m. at the Clyde Muse Center (515 Country Pl Pkwy., Pearl). The event will have a 10K run, and 5K run or walk, and a kids 1-mile fun run. The first 200 entrants will receive goodie bags and T-shirts. All events are $30, and registration closes May 24. The proceeds will go toward school clothing and supplies for needy children in Rankin County. Those who bring a six-pack of underwear or socks can get $5 for the 2020 race. Packet pickup is May 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and May 25 starting at 7 a.m. For more information, email crayolaclassicrace@gmail.com.

Canton Juneteenth

The Canton Juneteenth 5K run/walk is Saturday, June 15, starting at 7:30 a.m. The walkers will begin in Canton's Hickory Street District and will go on a route that takes them by locations such as Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Freedom House and Canton Square. After the race concludes, the event will have live music, food and more. The 5K will have awards for runners and walkers in categories like Overall, Masters and Grand Masters. There will also be awards for the top male and female runners and walkers, and medals for the youth top finishers in different age groups. The registration fee is $25 for the 5K run and walk, and the fun walk is $15. For more information, email cantonjuneteenth@gmail.com.

Race for Brain Injury 'Dash N Splash'

The Race for Brain Injury "Dash N Splash" is Saturday, June 29, starting at 9 a.m. at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland. The event will have a 5K run and walk, or wheelchair roll, and a 1-mile fun run. After the race, participants can partake in a "splash zone," which includes water slides, water balloons and watermelons. Those who want to participate in the splash zone should bring a Super Soaker. Registration before the day of the race is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. The race-day fee is $30 and $20, respectively. Those who are brain injury survivors can get a special discount. Registration ends on June 28. Awards include overall male and female in the fun run, male and female in the wheelchair roll, the largest team and "most team spirit." The early packet pickup is June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ridgeland Recreation Center in Old Trace Park, and is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on the day of the race. For more information, email ljenkins@msbia.org. The proceeds will benefit the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi.

Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Bike Ride

The annual Balloon Chase Run/Walk & Bike Ride is Saturday, July 6, starting at 7 a.m. The event will have a 4-mile run, 2-mile walk, a kids' 1-mile fun run and a bike ride. All participants receive a T-shirt and medal. The proceeds benefit The Good Samaritan Center in Jackson. The bike ride begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and the race and walk begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit ballooncanton.com.

