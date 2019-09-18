New Stage Season 54 Preview

For New Stage Theatre's 54th season, the company is putting a focus on plays with a literary bent. New Stage started off with "Into the Breeches," a production that follows a group of women in 1942 as they produce "Henry V" with an all-female cast. The play was Sept. 10-22. Here's a preview of what else to expect this year.

"Murder on the Orient Express"

Oct. 22-Nov. 3

For those who love thrillers and mysteries, get ready for New Stage's production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express." The play, adapted from Christie's novel of the same name, tells the story of a group of strangers stranded on the Orient Express who must solve a murder mystery before the murder strikes again.

"A Christmas Carol"

Dec. 3-22

The multiple-time-winner for Best Stage Play in Best of Jackson returns this year. The production is about Ebenezer Scrooge, a man who is rich but poor in spirit. Along this journey, ghosts of his past, present and future come to visit him as he learns about the true spirit of Christimas.

"Matilda the Musical"

Jan. 28-Feb. 9, 2020

Those who read Roald Dahl's "Matilda" or remember the movie from the '90s will definitely want to check this production out. In the story, Matilda Wormwood uses her telekinetic ability to deal with family problems and her school Head Mistress Agatha Trunchbull.

"Pipeline"

March 10-22, 2020

This adaptation of Dominique Morisseau's "Pipeline" tells the story of the American education system against a backdrop of African American literature. In the play, Nya, is a public high-school teacher who is trying to give her son Omari a better life. When he almost gets expelled, Nya has to deal with his anger and her choices as a parent.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

April 21-May 1, 2020

This play brings Mark Haddon's novel of the same name to life. The plot follows Christopher, a 15-year-old who decides to investigate the death of his neighbor's dog, and the journey threatens to turn his whole world upside-down.

"Ragtime"

June 2-14, 2020

This production, adapted from E.L. Doctorow's 1975 novel "Ragtime" and with a Tony Award-winning score and book, is about immigrants and the fight for the American dream. The musical, set in New York City, tells the story of Coalhouse Walker Jr., an African American pianist in a white family from New Rochelle, N.Y., and a family of Jewish immigrants on the Lower East Side.

Tickets for dramas and comedies are $30 general admission, and $25 for seniors, students and military; and tickets for musicals are $35 general admission, and $30 for seniors, students and military. Ticket prices for groups of 15 or more are $18 each for dramas and comedies, and $22 each for musicals. For more information about each production, visit newstagetheatre.com.