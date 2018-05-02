Cultivating New Food

This summer, Jackson will have another addition to its food scene: the Cultivation Food Hall at The District at Eastover. If you do not know what a food hall is, it is a location that offers a mix of local chef-driven food concepts in one place. Cultivation, which is modeled after St. Roch Market in New Orleans, will have a total of eight vendors. On Tuesday, April 24, the District announced the first four concepts for the food hall.

Poke Stop

Rachel Phuong Le has been involved in the Jackson foodie community for years, but Cultivation Food Hall marks her debut as a business owner. Poke Stop will included poke bowls, which are basically deconstructed sushi. Patrons will be able to customize their bowls, and can choose from ingredients such as sauces of Le's own making, and both cooked and raw proteins. See next week's issue for an interview with Le.

Fete au Fete StrEATery

This New Orleans-based catering and food-truck business, which is the brainchild of chef Micah Martello, will serve southern comfort food with a twist such as crawfish poutine, and shrimp and grits with sausage, poached eggs or grits.

Local Honey

Martello also developed this concept, which he described in a press release as "healthy food, redefined." The menu will include new takes on foods such as salads, steel-cut oats and quinoa bowls.

Whisk, a creperie by La Brioche

Crepe lovers, pay attention. The team behind La Brioche will run "Whisk," which will have authentic French crepes with savory and sweet combinations. The stall will serve the dish for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with ingredients such as ham and Gruyere cheese, and prosciutto with figs, arugula and balsamic, and La Brioche's gelato.

Cultivation Food Hall will be located on the ground floor of the BankPlus Building in The District at Eastover (1250 Eastover Dr.). Along with the eight vendors, the hall will also have a cocktail bar. Developers estimate that the food hall will open near the end of the summer.

Event Highlights

by Amber Helsel

Want to do something food-related this week? Check out these events.

Cinco de Mayo at Las Taberna de Fenian's Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St.) On observation of Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 5, Fenian's will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with tequila flights, margaritas, tacos and live music from Joe Carroll. The event is from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, find it on Facebook.

Big Brew Day Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St., 601-790-0142) On Saturday, May 5, Back Yard Outlaw Brewers will celebrate homebrewers. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, find it on Facebook.

Lucky Town Beer Dinner Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint (565 Taylor St., 601-948-0055) Sal & Mookie's will host a beer dinner on Monday, May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, and $32 for just the food. For more information, visit salandmookies.com.

To see more events visit jfpevents.com, and visit jfp.ms/food for our food coverage.