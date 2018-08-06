10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Mississippi's two incumbent U.S. Senators—Republicans Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker—spoke before a hostile, jeering crowd that included dozens of supporters for conservative State Sen. Chris McDaniel at the Neshoba County Fair.
- Part of the reason the Road for Change stopped in Mississippi is because people tend to forget about it. Instead, they write the state off because it is conservative and believed to be unable to change.
- A city manager, rather than the mayor, would run Jackson under a new proposal presented this week. Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps proposed changing the form of local government in Jackson at the council's July 31 meeting.
- If the $65-million bond passes on Aug. 7, the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees have framework in place to create a bond oversight committee.
- As part of the "March For Our Lives: Road to Change" tour, students are traveling across the United States to speak out against gun violence and to register people to vote.
- Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann announced at the Neshoba County Fair on Aug. 1, 2018, that he does not plan to seek re-election, but to run for an officer higher on the Mississippi ballot.
- Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks wants to create a safer 1-mile radius around schools in the City of Jackson by making it a crime to own unkempt abandoned properties.
- The race to decide who will win Mississippi's U.S. Senate seat that Thad Cochran vacated is one of the "races that could reshape Washington and the country," ABC News said Monday.
- Michelle Thomas, a financial consultant for the City of Jackson, said at a press conference on July 30 that the city's comprehensive annual finance report was delayed by about 20 days.
- President Donald Trump's tariffs on China are hurting Mississippi farmers, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy said in a press conference at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum.
Remember: Check the JFP Events planner for everything to do in the Jackson metro area. You can also add your own events (or send them to events@jacksonfreepress.com)! See JFPEvents.com
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus