Best of Jackson: Holiday

We're just about into December now, with Thanksgiving over and the holidays just getting started. This is a time to plan for future gatherings. Here are a few Best of Jackson food & drink categories to help with catering, gifts and more. What for the 2018 ballot Dec. 6.

Best Bakery; Best Breakfast: Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Suite A, Flowood, 601-936-3398; primoscafe.com)

Best Bakery finalists: Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900, broadstbakery.com) / Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 123 Jones St., Madison, 769-300-2790; campbellsbakery.ms) / La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299, labriochems.com) / Meme's Brick Street Bakery (104 W. Leake St., Clinton, 601-278-0635)

Best Breakfast finalists: Beagle Bagel (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 145, 769-251-1892; 100 Mannsdale Park Drive, Madison, 601-856-4377) / Brent's Drugs (655 Duling Ave., 601-366-3427) / Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900) / The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanshipjackson.com)

Best Restaurant; Best Fine Dining: Walker's Drive In (3016 N. State St., 601-982-2633, walkersdrivein.com)

Best Restaurant finalists: Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com) / BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111, bravobuzz.com) / The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562) / Parlor Market (115 W. Capitol St., 601-360-0090, parlormarket.com) / Saltine Oyster Bar (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com)

Best Local Fine Dining finalists: Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562, charrestaurant.com) / The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanship jackson.com) / Parlor Market (115 W. Capitol St., 601-360-0090, parlormarket.com) / Shapley's (868 Centre St., Ridgeland, 601-957-3753, shapleysrestaurant.com) / Table 100 (100 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-420-4202, tableonehundred.com)

Best Vegetarian Options; Place for Healthy Food: High Noon Cafe, Rainbow Natural Grocery Cooperative (2807 Old Canton Road, 601-366-1602, rainbowcoop.org)

Best Vegetarian Food finalists: Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (730 Lakeland Drive, 601-366-6033, aladdininjackson.com) / Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com) / BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111, bravobuzz.com) / freshii (748 MacKenzie Lane, Flowood, 601-718-0020, freshii.com/us)

Best Place for Healthy Food finalists: Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (730 Lakeland Drive, 601-366-6033, aladdininjackson.com) / Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com) / Crossroads Cafe (398 Highway 51, Ridgeland, 601-790-7141) freshii (748 MacKenzie Lane, Flowood, 601-718-0020, freshii.com/us)

Best Brunch: Table 100 (100 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-420-4202, tableonehundred.com)

Finalists: Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757) / BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111) / Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562) / The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562) / Saltine Oyster Bar (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899)