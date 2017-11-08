Best of Jackson: Beauty & Style

It's time once again to nominate people for the 2018 Best of Jackson ballot (bestofjackson.com). While in this season, take a look at some of the 2017 winners in categories related to beauty and style.

Best Makeup Artist: Christine Cody (Makeup by Cody LLC)

Finalists: Amy Head (Amy Head Cosmetics, 120 W. Jackson St., Suite B, Ridgeland, 601-853-3098) / April Epps (Beauty Tips by A. Renee' Makeup Artistry) / Hannah Burt (Static A Salon, 219 Garden Park Drive, Suite 200A, Madison, 601-853-0054) / Tracy Branch (Tracy Branch Agency,) / Waylon Garrett (Maison Weiss, 4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 109, 601-981-4621)

Best Hair Stylist: Emily Blocker (Fondren Barber Shop, 2943 Old Canton Road, 601-826-0707)

Finalists: Bethany Allen (Barnette's, 4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 201, 769-230-4648, barnettessalon.com) / Brooke Quick (James Jacobs Salon, 100 N. Bierdeman Road, Pearl, 601-939-1979) / Lindsay Cash (Vamp the Salon, 151 E. Metro Pkwy., Flowood, 601-955-9368) / Nikki Henry Gallagher (RITZ SALON, 574 Highway 51 N., Suite H, Ridgeland, 601-856-4330) / Tiffany Jacobs (Studio J Salon, 151 E. Metro Pkwy., Flowood, 601-212-9130)

Best Barber Shop: Fondren Barber Shop (2943 Old Canton Road, 601-826-0707)

Finalists: ACEY Custom Hair Design (3015 N. State St., 601-937-7754) / The Barbershop at Great Scott (4400 Old Canton Road, Suite 100, 601-984-3500, greatscott.resurva.com) / Maurice's Barber Shop (multiple locations) / Southside Barber and Beauty Shop (715 W. McDowell Road, 601-321-9240) / Yelverton Barber Salon (901 Highway 51, Madison, 601-856-0015)

Best Place for Women's Clothing: Material Girls (734 McKenzie Lane, Flowood, 601-992-4533; 1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 7005, Ridgeland, 601-605-1605; shopmaterialgirls.com)

Finalists: CoatTails (111 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland 601-853-1313, shopcoattails.com) / Forty Four Fifty (4450 Interstate 55 N., 601-366-3687) / James & Leigh (420 Monroe St., Suite A, Clinton, 601-910-7008, shopjamesandleigh.com) / Libby Story (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 5003, Ridgeland, 601-717-3300, libbystory.com) / Maison Weiss (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 109, 601-981-4621, maisonweiss.com) / MiGi's Boutique (144 Market St., Flowood, 601-919-8203)

Best Local Men's Clothing: Buffalo Peak Outfitters (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 115,601-366-2557, buffalopeak.net)

Finalists: Great Scott (4400 Old Canton Road, Suite 101, 601-984-3500, greatscott.net) / Kinkade's Fine Clothing (120 W. Jackson St., Ridgeland, 601-898-0513, kinkadesfc.com) / The Landing (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 5008) / Red Square Clothing Company (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 103A, 601-398-3403; 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 9004, 601-853-8960; redsquareclothingco.com) / The Rogue (4450 Interstate 55 N., 601-362-6383,therogue.com)

Submit your nominations for the 2018 Best of Jackson contest at bestofjackson.com.