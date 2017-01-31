In Allen Trial, DA Argues that DJP Funds Are Public

— The trial of the Downtown Jackson Partners President Ben Allen began this morning with opening statements and testimony from an attorney who formerly worked with the state auditor's office asserting the money DJP collects from downtown property owners is public money.

A former special assistant attorney general, Melissa Patterson, testified first for the prosecution this morning, explaining her role in the original State Auditor's Office investigation of the downtown business improvement district starting in 2014. She currently works at the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith charged Allen with 10 counts, leading to a grand-jury indictment in early 2016, after his former assistant, Linda Brune, registered as a whistle-blower. The indictment alleges that Allen spent organization funds collected from DJP member business owners on personal expenses and that the organization funneled money to an inaugural gala for Mayor Tony Yarber in 2015 after he won the special election for mayor.

Sue Perry, an assistant district attorney for Hinds County, asked Patterson if she had determined whether the money the organization requires property owners within the BID to pay or private or public. DJP is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization.

"I determined that the funds were taxed funds and were public funds," Patterson told the jury.

This difference is crucial because the majority of the counts that Allen faces center around a public official misusing public money. Patterson told the court that the money was public because the county tax collector collected and passed the funds through the city council to DJP. The kicker, though, was that when the money is added to private money already in the DJP coffers, Patterson said, all the funds become public as well.

"It's my opinion the funds coming from the state, the tax collector and the City of Jackson are public funds," Patterson said, citing state statutes and her "working knowledge" of the law. She compared the use of those public funds to being under the same laws as "trusts."

"So when you put public money and private money together, it's all public money. If you have private money, you should keep it in a separate account, and Downtown Jackson Partners did not, so it is all public funding," Patterson said.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Winston Kidd is presiding over the case. He explained to the jury before the opening statements that they could keep notes during the trial but should not take in any media concerning the case or discuss the trial with anyone during the proceedings.

Smith, who recently went through his own trial that ended in a mistrial, delivered the opening statement for the prosecution. He argued that the key element to the case was that Downtown Jackson Partners was a public entity with public funds.

Merrida Coxwell, Allen's defense attorney, told the jury during his opening statements that DJP is a private organization and as such its internal expenditures and practices do not fall under the laws governing the use of public funds.

"It's not public money," Coxwell said.

