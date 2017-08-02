School Supply Lists

It's that time again. Here are the school supplies for Jackson Public Schools' grades kindergarten through fifth.
Kindergarten
Crayons (package of eight large)
Crayons (package of 16 regular)
Washable markers
Hand sanitizer
8-ounce school glue
Glue sticks
12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper
Scissors (blunt, Fiskars preferred)
Primary pencils
Six-line manuscript tablets
Two pocket folders
Change of clothing in a plastic bag (all clothing labeled with child's name)
Grade 1
Crayons (package of 24)
Washable markers
8-ounce school glue (8 oz.)
Glue sticks
Hand sanitizer
12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper
Scissors (blunt, Fiskars preferred)
No. 2 pencils
Eight-line manuscript tablets
Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)
Six pocket folders (assorted colors)
12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)
Grade 2
Crayons (package of 24)
Washable markers
Colored pencils
Hand sanitizer
8-ounce school glue
Glue sticks
12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper
Scissors (Fiskars preferred)
No. 2 pencils
Notebook paper (wide-ruled)
Two wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)
Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)
Six pocket folders (assorted colors)
12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)
Grade 3
Crayons (package of 48)
Washable markers
Colored pencils
8-ounce school glue
Glue sticks
Hand sanitizer
12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper
Scissors (Fiskars preferred)
No. 2 pencils
Notebook paper (wide-ruled)
Four wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)
Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)
Six pocket folders (assorted colors)
12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)
Grade 4
Crayons (package of 48)
Washable markers
Colored pencils
Hand sanitizer
8-ounce school glue
Glue sticks
12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper
Scissors (Fiskars preferred)
No. 2 pencils
Wide-ruled notebook paper
Four wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)
Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)
Six pocket folders (assorted colors)
12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)
Protractor
Grade 5
Crayons (package of 48)
Washable markers
Colored pencils
Hand sanitizer
8-ounce school glue
Glue sticks
12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper
Scissors (Fiskars preferred)
No. 2 pencils
Wide-ruled notebook paper
Four wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)
Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)
Six pocket folders (assorted colors)
12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)
Protractor
Package of grid paper (1-centimeter square grids)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus