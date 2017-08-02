School Supply Lists

It's that time again. Here are the school supplies for Jackson Public Schools' grades kindergarten through fifth.

Kindergarten

Crayons (package of eight large)

Crayons (package of 16 regular)

Washable markers

Hand sanitizer

8-ounce school glue

Glue sticks

12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper

Scissors (blunt, Fiskars preferred)

Primary pencils

Six-line manuscript tablets

Two pocket folders

Change of clothing in a plastic bag (all clothing labeled with child's name)

Grade 1

Crayons (package of 24)

Washable markers

8-ounce school glue (8 oz.)

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper

Scissors (blunt, Fiskars preferred)

No. 2 pencils

Eight-line manuscript tablets

Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)

Six pocket folders (assorted colors)

12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)

Grade 2

Crayons (package of 24)

Washable markers

Colored pencils

Hand sanitizer

8-ounce school glue

Glue sticks

12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper

Scissors (Fiskars preferred)

No. 2 pencils

Notebook paper (wide-ruled)

Two wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)

Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)

Six pocket folders (assorted colors)

12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)

Grade 3

Crayons (package of 48)

Washable markers

Colored pencils

8-ounce school glue

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper

Scissors (Fiskars preferred)

No. 2 pencils

Notebook paper (wide-ruled)

Four wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)

Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)

Six pocket folders (assorted colors)

12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)

Grade 4

Crayons (package of 48)

Washable markers

Colored pencils

Hand sanitizer

8-ounce school glue

Glue sticks

12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper

Scissors (Fiskars preferred)

No. 2 pencils

Wide-ruled notebook paper

Four wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)

Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)

Six pocket folders (assorted colors)

12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)

Protractor

Grade 5

Crayons (package of 48)

Washable markers

Colored pencils

Hand sanitizer

8-ounce school glue

Glue sticks

12-inch-by-18-inch manila paper

Scissors (Fiskars preferred)

No. 2 pencils

Wide-ruled notebook paper

Four wide-ruled spiral-bound notebooks or composition tablets (standard paper size)

Erasers (Pink Pearl or art gum)

Six pocket folders (assorted colors)

12-inch plastic ruler (should have lines of differing lengths indicating 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch and 1/16 inch markings)

Protractor

Package of grid paper (1-centimeter square grids)