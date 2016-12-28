Bring in the New Year, Jackson Style

After-Mas Music Festival

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Deep South Pops and Blazewalker Pictures will host the After-Mas Music Festival in the Highland Village courtyard (4500 Interstate 55 N.). The event will have performances from Empty Atlas, Standard Issues, Scott + Crawford, Philip Scott and Misfit Monkeys, and locally made arts and crafts. After-Mas is from 5 p.m. to midnight and will also have a canned-food drive. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Pre-New Year's Eve Party and Gap Band Tribute

On Friday, Dec. 30, Center Stage of Mississippi (1625 E. County Line Road, Suite 330) will host a pre-New Year's Eve Party and tribute to the Gap Band. Mike Starintheghetto Robinson will perform Gap Band songs throughout the night. The doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the band starts at 8:30 p.m. The event is bring-your-own-beer. For more information, find Center Stage on Facebook.

Krystal Ball and Catfish Drop

This year marks the 19th annual Krystal Ball and the eighth annual catfish drop at Hal & Mal's (200 S. Commerce St.). The event features a performance from DJ Rozz, karaoke and more. The ball will also have party favors, hors d'oeuvres, Champagne at midnight and more. The event is 21 and up. For more information, call 601-948-0888 or visit halandmals.com.

2017 New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball

On New Year's Eve, One Block East (642 Tombigbee St.) is hosting a 2017 New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball. The event will feature music from DJ Krush and will have party favors and Venetian masks, $3 cocktails and $2 domestic beers all night, and a free Champagne toast at midnight. The ball is from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, find One Block East on Facebook.

Soulabration New Year's Eve Party

On Dec. 31, the Soulabration New Year's Eve Party will be at the Mississippi Coliseum (1207 Mississippi St.). The event will have live music. General admission is $32, and table seating is $52. For more information, call 601-353-0603.

Big Sleepy's Farewell and New Year's Eve Show

For its last show ever, Big Sleepy's (208 W. Capitol St., 601-863-9516) will have feature performances from El Obo, Bobby Chiz, Fides, Holy Vision and Bad Magic. The doors open at 9 p.m., and the event starts at 10 p.m. The cover is $5, and guests can pay $10 for all they can drink. For more information, find Big Sleepy's on Facebook.

SK New Year's Eve Blowout

The Southern Komfort Brass Band is hosting a New Year's Eve party at The State Room (952 N. State St.). The event will have food from Catering by Andrew, a cash bar, a performance from Southern Komfort, a guest deejay and a Champagne toast at midnight. Advanced tickets are $30 for one person and $50 for a couple, and it costs $150 to reserve a table for four, which comes with a bottle of Champagne. At the door, admission is $35 for one person and $60 for a couple. For more information, call Sanaa Gallery at 769-218-8289. The event is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Crazy Cat Eat Up (1491 Canton Mart Road, Suite 12, 601-957-1441)

For New Year's Eve, Crazy Cat will have a four-course menu that has dishes such as grilled quail with corn pudding, feta cheese, green chilis and a chipotle-molasses glaze; a wild-mushroom cheesecake with cornbread crust and a smoked garlic cream; Gulf shrimp and grits with okra, country ham, tomatoes, pickled shallots and lobster broth; Angus filet mignon with smashed potatoes, bleu-cheese butter and a veal demi-glace; honey-brined chicken with duck-fat potatoes, roasted carrots and an apple-sorghum glaze; and a dessert sampler with bread pudding. The seatings are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and the dinner is $55 per person. For more information or to make reservations, call 601-957-1441 or find the restaurant on Facebook.

The Apothecary at Brent's Drugs (655 Duling Ave.)

On New Year's Eve, The Apothecary will have a special dessert menu, Champagne cocktails and more. The Apothecary will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, find the bar on Facebook.

ISH Grill & Bar (5105 Interstate 55 N.)

ISH will host a New Year's Eve party at 7 p.m. DJ Phingaprint and The High Frequency Band will perform. The event will also have a balloon drop and a Champagne toast at midnight. Find ISH on Facebook for details.

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, Madison, 601-856-3822)

On New Year's Eve, The Strawberry Cafe will host a special dinner. The menu has dishes such as a smoked tuna dip with crudites and crostini; a strawberry and chocolate salad; and sauteed blackfish with lump crab, roasted tomatoes, slivered almonds, a lemon-butter cream and rice pilaf. The dinner, which has four courses, is $95 per couple. A wine pairing is available at $16.50 for an individual and $33 per couple. The restaurant will also serve its regular menu, and the courses on the New Year's Eve menu are available individually. For more information, visit strawberrycafe madison.com.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St., 601-948-3429 ext. 305, fairviewinn.com)

For its New Years Eve menu, 1908 will have dishes such as grilled crab cakes with curry and fennel slaw and a chipotle yogurt; oysters on the half shell with a citrus-horseradish slaw; a roasted cauliflower bisque with a toasted walnut pesto and smoked paprika oil; braised lamb shanks with polenta and sweet-and-sour peppers; and a rocky-road croissant bread pudding with mint Anglaise. The dinner is $59 and includes party favors. Seatings are at 5, 5:15, 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 601-948-3429 or visit yelp.com/r/1908provisions.

County Seat (115 Livingston Church Road, Flora)

For New Year's Eve, County Seat in Livingston will have a black light party. Guests can wear glow-in-the-dark clothes and accessories, and the event will have a contest to see who glows the most. The party will have live music from Stace and Cassie and the Jason Turner Band. It will have a Champagne toast at midnight. The party is free. For more information, visit countyseatms.com or call 601-906-6864.

Martin's Restaurant & Bar (214 S. State St., 601-354-9712)

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Martin's will have a New Year's Eve party with the Cedric Burnside Project and Trenton Ayers. The doors open at 9 p.m., and the show begins at 10 p.m. The event is 21 and up only and will have a Champagne toast at midnight. Admission is $12. For more information, visit martinslounge.net.

Pop's Saloon (2636 S. Gallatin St., 601-961-4747)

Pop's will have a New Year's Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will have free food and party supplies, and Burnham Road will perform. The event is from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Advance tickets are $15, and the party is $20 at the door. For more information, find Pop's Saloon on Facebook.

Reed Pierce's (6791 Siwell Road, Byram, 601-376-0777)

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Reed Pierce's will host a New Year's Eve party with the Jon & Angela Band. The event will have a Champagne toast at midnight, party favors and more. Advanced tickets are $15, and the party is $xx at the door. For more information, find the restaurant on Facebook.

Seafood R'evolution (1000 Highland Colony Pkwy., Suite 9015, 601-853-3474)

Seafood R'evolution will have a New Year's Eve prix fixe menu, which will feature a four-course menu with a choice of two appetizers, two salads, four entrees and two desserts. The appetizers are roasted butternut squash and apple bisque, or wood-roasted oysters; the salads are the R'evolution house salad or a spinach-and-bacon salad; the entrees are wood-grilled redfish, coffee-rubbed pork tenderloin, filet mignon or lobster Thermidor R'evolution; the desserts are flourless chocolate cake or bread-pudding creme brulee. The dinner is $145 per person with wine pairings or $85 per person without the wine. For more information, visit seafoodrevolution.com.

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant and Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111)

On New Year's Eve, BRAVO! will be open all day with no reservations needed. The restaurant will have two-for-one Champagne specials. For more information, visit bravobuzz.com.

Amerigo Italian Restaurant (155 Market St., Flowood, 601-992-1550; 6592 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 601-977-0593; amerigo.net)

This New Year holiday, the Ridgeland and Flowood locations of Amerigo will have a New Year's Weekend celebration from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. On New Year's Eve, the Ridgeland location will have a dinner special of pecan-crusted redfish with oven-roasted chili potatoes, green beans and a Champagne-shallot butter. Flowood will have a prix fixe menu available in addition to the regular one. At press time, the menu had not been announced. Ridgeland will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Flowood will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On New Year's Day, both locations will serve a brunch beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information, find the Flowood and Ridgeland locations of Amerigo on Facebook.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 142, 601-956-9562)

On New Year's Eve, Char will have its full menu available and also chef specials. It will also have live piano music in the bar area. The restaurant will host a jazz brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year's Day, and will also serve lunch and dinner.

Noon Year's Eve

On Dec. 31, the Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd., 601-981-5469) will host Noon Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, children can build their own confetti cannon, make a party hat, dance and watch the museum's rocket full of wishes launch during the countdown at noon. The event is included with regular admission to the museum, which will be open until 5 p.m. that day. Admission is $10, and members and children under 1 year old get in free. For more information, visit mschildrensmuseum.org.

Fenian's Pub (901 E. Fortification St., 601-948-0055, fenianspub.com)

On New Year's Eve, Fenian's will have a party that will feature a performance from Risko Danza. The event is free and 21 and up only.

Hilton Jackson (1001 E. County Line Road, hiltonjackson.com)

The County Line Hilton Hotel will have a New Year's Eve package that starts at $299 per couple. The package includes overnight accommodations, dinner at Drago's Seafood, live music from The Crackerjacks, a Champagne toast at midnight and a New Year's Day brunch in Wellington's Buffet at the hotel. For more information, call 601-957-2800.

McB's Bar & Grill (815 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-956-8362)

On New Year's Eve, McB's will have a New Year's Eve party with a midnight Champagne toast, party favors and a performance from Phil and Trace. The event is free and is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, find McB's on Facebook.

Silent Disco Dance Party

On Dec. 31, Northpark Mall (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland) is hosting a Silent Disco Dance Party. DJ 51-50 will deejay the event. The party is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Shucker's Oyster Bar (116 Conestoga Road, Ridgeland, 601-853-0105)

On New Year's Eve, Shucker's will host a New Year's Eve party. The event will feature performances from Faze Four and Chad Perry. The event is $15 per person and includes party favors and a Champagne toast at midnight. Shucker's will have a shuttle available to take people home. On New Year's Day, the restaurant will have a lunch with cabbage, black-eyed peas, ham, cornbread, dessert and tea for $9.72. beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, find Shucker's on Facebook or visit shuckersontherez.com.

Pelican Cove Grill (3999 Harborwalk Drive, Suite A, Ridgeland, 601-605-1865)

On New Year's Eve, Pelican Cove will open at 11 a.m. It will have a special dinner at 7 p.m. The menu will have a choice of a ribeye steak or redfish, and two sides and a salad, and Pelican Cove will have a Champagne toast at midnight. The dinner is $27.95 per person. Ronnie Brown will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Anjou Restaurant (361 Township Ave., Ridgeland, anjourestaurant.net)

On New Year's Eve, Anjou will have its full menu available, and on Sunday, Jan. 1, the restaurant will have a brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, call 601-707-0587.