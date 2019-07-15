MDFA Landmark Purchases, Free Indoor Tracks for Seniors at YMCA and TAP at Beau Rivage

The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration recently purchased two historic landmarks in downtown Jackson—the Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel on Lamar Street and the Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home on West Street—for a total of $2.3 million, the Mississippi Business Journal reported on July 11.

The motel, which the late businessman Dumas Milner opened in 1960, has been vacant since 2001. Milner also owned the King Edward Hotel in downtown Jackson, which closed in 1967 and re-opened in 2009. Lamar Properties purchased the Sun-n-Sand in 2005, and the state later bought it for $1,015,021.

MDFA plans to raze the Sun-n-Sand and construct additional parking space for government workers, MBJ reported.

The MDFA purchased the 30,000-square-foot Wright & Ferguson building from Alderwoods LLC in September 2018 and purchased the Sun-n-Sand in January 2019 for $1,285,300.

Though the State will raze the Sun-n-Sand itself, the sign will still remain, MBJ said.

YMCA Offers Walking Tracks to Seniors Free During Summer

On Tuesday, July 9, the Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi made two indoor walking tracks free to use for senior citizens in light of a recent summer heat advisory. Now through September, seniors age 60 and over can use the indoor tracks at the Clinton and Flowood facilities for free every day between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Metropolitan YMCAs is also partnering with senior fitness programs Silver Sneakers and Silver&Fit to offer members of either program free YMCA memberships at no additional cost.

"We want to make sure that seniors have a safe place to walk and be physically active when it's so hot outside," Jara Miller, chief executive officer of Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi, told the Jackson Free Press. "It's important for seniors to be careful during a heat advisory and be aware of the risk of heat stroke. Seniors' body temperatures may not adjust as well as younger people, and certain medications may also affect their body's ability to regulate temperature."

YMCA also released a list of summer heat safety tips for seniors. Here it is, verbatim:

Stay hydrated—Seniors are more susceptible to dehydration.

Talk to your doctor—Know the medications that may put you at risk.

Keep your cool—Avoid sudden changes in temperature.

Stay in touch—Let friends and family know if you will be exercising or gardening outside and check in with each other at least twice a day.

Wear the proper clothing—Wear sunglasses, sunscreen, hats and bug spray.

Exercise smart—Avoid the heat of the day, direct sun and exercising alone.

For more information, call 601-326-4701 or visit metroymcams.org.

Beau Rivage Opens TAP, Celebrates Sports Betting Anniversary

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino (875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi) recently opened its new restaurant, TAP Book, Bar & Bistreaux, on Thursday, July 4. On Thursday, Aug. 1, the casino will hold a grand opening celebration to commemorate the first anniversary of the Mississippi Legislature legalizing sports betting in the state in 2018, as well as the 27th anniversary of the state's first casino bet on Aug. 1, 1992.

TAP is a 7,296-square-foot space that has more than 100 HD screens, including a 24-foot-wide-by-14-foot tall video wall made up of 70 screens that can operate individually or as one large display. The lounge also has 14 carrel desks with HD touch-screen monitors.

The smoke-free space also has two separate bars, three video poker machines and two VIP lounges. The main bar in the center has video poker machines, and both bars have free WiFi, power-charging stations, cocktail tables and armchairs. Each bar has 15 beers on tap, including seasonal and regional selections, and more than 30 craft bottled beers, cocktails and wines by the glass or bottle. TAP also serves adult milkshakes in flavors such as strawberry shortcake, mudslide and bourbon.

One highlight of TAP's restaurant menu is Beau Rivage Executive Chef Kristian Wade's signature Landmass Burger, which won Beau Rivage the "Best of the Fest" title at the 2019 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. The Landmass is a double cheeseburger with Mississippi tomato fondue sauce, homemade bread-and-butter pickles, caramelized onions, a specialty "Landmass Sauce" made from blended New Orleans barbecue sauce and Alabama white barbecue sauce, and a fried oyster.

TAP's menu also includes Queso Fundido tortilla chips, Bavarian pretzels, loaded nachos and loaded tater tots, seafood gumbo, short rib chili, pizzas, salads, chili cheese burgers, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp po'-boys and more.

The restaurant is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., while the bars are open 24 hours. Sports booking in TAP is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information, call 888-567-6667 or visit beaurivage.mgmresorts.com.