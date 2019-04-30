GOP Rep: Mississippi Needs Hate Crimes Law for LGBT, Disabled People

HATTIESBURG, Miss.—A Mississippi Republican is calling on her colleagues to support an update to the state's hate-crime laws in the wake of two recent attacks that may have been motivated by anti-gay prejudice.

On Saturday, State Rep. Missy McGee of Hattiesburg shared a Facebook post from a gay constituent that showed him with a black eye and swollen face.

"This is what hate looks like," the victim wrote in the post, on which at least one friend who commented claimed to be present at a Hattiesburg bar Friday night when a man allegedly hurled an anti-gay slur before physically attacking the victim.

"This happened in Hattiesburg last night. This happened in my district," McGee wrote. "For me, it is incomprehensible how someone could be attacked simply on the basis of sexual orientation. Mississippi needs its existing hate-crimes statute to include sexual orientation, gender identity and disability (as the federal law already does)."

The Jackson Free Press is neither identifying the attacker nor the alleged victim because he has not filed charges. In her Facebook post, McGee wished him a "speedy recovery."

"Do not give up because this kind of behavior does not represent Hattiesburg," she wrote. "We will not stand for it."

In this year's legislative session, McGee co-sponsored a bill to update state hate-crimes laws to include sexual orientation, gender identity and disability. Rep. Abe Hudson Jr., a Democrat from Shelby, introduced the bill. Only one other House member co-sponsored it, Rep. Steve Holland, D-Tupelo.

In February, the bill died in the Judiciary B Committee without ever getting a vote. Rep. Angela Cockerham of Magnolia, who recently switched from the Democratic Party to become an independent, chairs that committee.

A similar Senate bill, which also had a bipartisan group of sponsors, did make it out of the Senate Judiciary A committee this year, and on a unanimous vote. Then, in the Senate Corrections Committee chaired by Rep. Sampson Jackson II, D-Preston, it also died.

Similar efforts to update Mississippi's hate-crimes laws failed last year, too.

Rob Hill, who heads the pro-LGBT organization Human Rights Campaign in Mississippi, rebuked the leadership in the Legislature in a press statement on Feb. 6.

"We're very disappointed that our lawmakers—including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and other leaders in both chambers of the legislature—have refused to vote on these crucial bills," Hill said.

In the Mississippi Legislature, the lieutenant governor appoints committee chairs. Reeves, a conservative who is running for governor and is known for courting evangelical voters, has repeatedly taken anti-LGBT positions in the past.

"For the second year in a row, lawmakers have decided to play politics with LGBTQ people's lives and deny Mississippians the opportunity to have a meaningful conversation about these proposed updates to our hate-crimes laws," Hill said. "Support for these bills is widespread, bipartisan and non-controversial. As LGBTQ people face a disproportionately high risk of hate crimes throughout the South and in Mississippi, we have to ask legislators: what are you waiting for?"

In January, a Mason-Dixon poll found bipartisan support for legislation to add LGBT and disabled Mississippians to the state's hate-crime laws. Support for the legislation was strongest on the Gulf Coast with 66% support, and lowest in north Mississippi with 49% support. In Jackson, 66% supported the legislation. Republican voters backed the legislation with 46% in favor and 40% opposed, while Democratic voters supported it 72-16.

In another recent case, two men in Waynesboro, Miss., could face hate-crimes charges after the filmed beating of Trevor Gray, who attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, which is part of McGee's district. Federal investigators in south Mississippi are probing whether or not the alleged assailants beat him based on the false belief that he is gay. His injuries required surgery to fix a broken jaw.

Federal hate-crime laws do include sexual orientation, gender identity and disability, whether real or perceived, as a result of additions Congress made with the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act that President Barack Obama signed in 2009; however, that still left state law enforcement in places like Mississippi without the ability to bring state-level hate-crimes charges, leaving them to depend on federal law enforcement to bring them.

