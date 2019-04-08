 Mississippi City May Update Old, Broken Parking Meters | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi City May Update Old, Broken Parking Meters

The city of Jackson, Mississippi, may replace its old and broken parking meters with newer versions that work with smartphones.

By The Associated Press Monday, April 8, 2019 4:29 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, may replace its old and broken parking meters with newer versions that work with smartphones.

Jackson's deputy director of city planning, Jordan Hillman, tells WAPT-TV that the city has put out requests for proposals for coin, credit card and smartphone compatible meters.

The station says local businesses say the broken meters are inconveniencing customers and affecting sales. It says city officials say the city has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue because of the broken meters, some of which are more than 20 years old.

City officials say they hope to start work on the meters this fall.

