Tuition, Rooms, Meals to Increase at All Public Universities in Mississippi

The costs of tuition, room and board, and meal plans at Mississippi's public universities are rising in the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning approved the increases at its May 17 meeting.

"We are put in the position to have to raise tuition because of escalating prices because of where we are with our appropriations," IHL Board President Shane Hooper said. "The increase is actually an opportunity to make sure that we can provide the same quality of education in the state of Mississippi that you find in other states. You will find that other states continue to improve facilities, continue to take steps forward, and we in Mississippi have to be able to continue to do that as well, and it takes money to do that."

Tuition for undergraduate residents will increase an average of $309, with University of Southern Mississippi with the largest increase at $406. Mississippi Valley State University will have the smallest increase at $128.

Out-of-state tuition is increasing for every undergraduate university in Mississippi, except for the Mississippi University for Women. The board passed a waiver that makes tuition the same price for residents and nonresidents at MUW.

The University of Mississippi raised nonresident tuition by $1,050, the largest increase. An out-of-state student will pay $24,504 in tuition to attend the school, while an in-state student will pay $8,550.

Room and board rates will also increase at an average of $185 for double-occupancy rooms. However, the average cost of a double-occupancy room Delta State University and Mississippi Valley State University will stay the same.

Every university besides Mississippi Valley State will increase meal-plan costs, with an average increase of $129 for the most expensive plan.

All but two programs in the professional schools increased tuition for both residents and nonresidents. Mississippi State University's veterinary medicine program will not see an increase in tuition for residents and nonresidents. Tuition at the Air and Space Law program at the University of Mississippi School of Law will stay at $22,110 for residents. However, the nonresident cost will increase by $120, bringing the amount to $22,110, the same as residents.

Email Marie Weidmayer at marie@jacksonfreepress.com.