Photo Gallery Something Old New, Borrowed and Blue Before Whitney Anglin and Jeff Sharp married in New Orleans on June 23, Eddie Outlaw and Justin McPherson Outlaw hosted an engagement party for them at their apartment in Fondren on June 16.

The white walls and white couches served as a backdrop for the gathering of about 20 people. Spots of yellow—from the lemons doubling as decor and cocktail ingredients—punctuated the walls, along with silver upright piano. Seven large pieces of artwork adorned the apartment's walls, adding tasteful color.

The bride-to-be wore a flowy, sliver dress with strappy, metallic yellow heels, while Sharp wore straw hat with a black, white and blue Hawaiian shirt. Guests wore blacks, blues and gray.

"They're my best friends," Anglin said of the Outlaws. "The party's small and intimate, just like we wanted."

Jackson resident Beth Brown catered food for the party, creating a menu where everything was miniature, so attendees could eat without plates.

The Thai Chicken Salad was her favorite recipe, because it was inspired by the street food she ate in Thailand.

Instead of a cake, guests enjoyed Tiffany blue petit fours with gold accents from Melinda's Petit Fours, a company that Melinda Sarullo from Madison runs.

Local musician Cody Cox played his acoustic guitar as guests drank a signature cocktail with vodka, St.-Germain elderflower liqueur, Lillet aperitif, lemon juice, simple syrup, tonic water and basil, created by Founder's Cellars bartender Kellie Grantham.

"The weather is really hoot and it's a refreshing cocktail for it," she said.

Cox plays shows around the Jackson area.

"I've played around forever," he said. He met the Outlaws at William Wallace Salon, where he gets his hair cut.

As the sun set, guests moved to the enclosed balcony where an abundance of purple, pink, yellow and white flowers where highlighted by strings of blue and green lights.

Low chatter and happy laughter filled the balcony as guests reminisced about their friendships and talked wedding plans.

"(We're) dear friends and family that chose one another," Justin said.

CORRECTION: In one of the photos of couple Whitney Anglin and Jeff Sharp, the Jackson Free Press accidentally identified Sharp as Jeff Brown. We apologize for this error.