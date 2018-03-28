Of Bunnies and Brunch

Easter in Real Life

Northpark Mall (1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland) will host "Easter in Real Life" in its center court until Saturday, March 31. Visitors can take photos with the Easter Bunny, with various packages with different sized prints made on site. For more information, call 601-385-9880 or find Northpark Mall on Facebook.

Ag Museum Easter Egg Hunt

The Mississippi Agriculture & Forestry Museum (1150 Lakeland Dr.) will hold its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The egg hunt itself begins at noon with separate hunts for children ages 0 to 3, 4 to 7, and 8 to 12. The event will also feature egg-dyeing and -decorating, face-painting, games, carousel and train rides, hot dogs and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children age 3 to 18. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or find the event on Facebook.

Easter Egg Hunt at Liberty Park

Flowood will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at Liberty Park (694 Liberty Road, Flowood) on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open for children up to age 12 to participate, and the event will also have games, prizes and more. For more information, visit cityofflowood.com.

Kodak Moments With the Easter Bunny

Highland Village (4500 Interstate 55 N.) will offer photos with the Easter Bunny on Friday, March 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Photo sessions are $25 per family, and customers will receive a memory card to take home with the pictures. For more information, call 601-982-5861 or visit highlandvillagejxn.com.

Bunnies & Butterflies

The Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.) will host "Bunnies & Butterflies" on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The spring-themed event will feature gardening activities, costume-making, activities on the science of bubbles, a butterfly release in the museum's Literacy Garden and more. The event is included with general admission to the museum, which is $10 per person. For more information, visit mschildrensmuseum.org.

City of Ridgeland Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Ridgeland will host an Easter egg hunt on Thursday, March 29, at Freedom Ridge Park (253 W. School St., Ridgeland) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The egg hunt is for children ages 10 and under and includes a visit from the Easter bunny. The event is free admission. For more information, call 601-853-2011.

Wells Easter Egg Hunt

Wells Memorial United Methodist Church (2019 Bailey Ave.) will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event includes crafts, hundreds of eggs, games and snacks. The event is free, but kids need to bring a bag or a basket for Easter eggs. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Easter Egg Hunt at The Oaks

The Oaks House Museum (823 N. Jefferson St.) in Jackson will host its second annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is free and will feature face painting, handmade Easter teacakes, Victorian fun foods and an Easter Bunny cutout for photos. For more information, call 601-353-9339 or email info@theoakshousemuseum.org.

Ridgecrest Eggstravaganza

Ridgecrest Activities Center (7469 Old Canton Road, Madison) will host the Ridgecrest Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event is for children up to fifth grade, and Ridgecrest will have age-divided hunting areas for them. The Eggstravaganza will also have live animals for children to pet and get photos with. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Easter at Campbell's Bakery

For Easter, Campbell's (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 123 Jones St., Madison, 769-300-2790; campbellsbakery.ms) will have iced teacakes in eggs, bunnies and crosses, Easter-themed petit fours and cupcakes with jelly beans and more.

EGGstra Special Tales with Tails

On Saturday, March 31, the Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.) will have a special Easter version of its "Story Time and Discovery Encounter" event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children can hear a special animal story at the Gertrude C. Ford Education Center Display Hall and then meet Discovery Ambassador bunnies. The event is free with admission and membership. For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org or find the event on Facebook.

Seafood R'evolution Brunch

On Sunday, April 1, Seafood R'evolution will host an Easter Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant will have dishes such as uiche Lorraine with frisee and mustard salad; prime rib roast au jus with Yorkshire pudding, brunch sandwiches including steak and egg on French bread and chicken biscuits made with buttermilk-battered chicken and sorghum molasses glaze; egg dishes such as R'evolution Benedict with poached eggs, sugar-cured ham, a sweet corn biscuit and sriracha hollandaise; and more. Drink selections will include mimosas, Bloody Marys, brandy milk punch and more. Guests can make reservations at OpenTable.com or by calling Seafood R'evolution at 601-853-3474. For more information, visit seafoodrevolution.com.

Easter at Nandy's Candy

For Easter, Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553) will have treats such as divinity caramel, chocolate-whipped and peanut-butter eggs, Easter-decorated apples, personalized chocolate eggs, white-chocolate ducks, chocolate rabbits in different sizes, crosses and bunnies with sprinkles, white-chocolate carrot suckers and more. Nandy's will also have an Easter basket giveaway until Friday, March 30. To participate, people must like and share the business' Facebook post about the event. For more information, visit nandyscandy.com or find the business on Facebook.

Medical Mall Easter Bunny Pictures

On Saturday, March 31, dentist office Mississippi Smiles is partnering with the Jackson Medical Mall to host a "Pictures with the Easter Bunny" event at the mall's Thad Cochran Center (350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.). The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All children will receive a 4-inch-by-6-inch photo of them with the Easter bunny. The limit is one picture per family. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Easter at Hickory Pit

For Easter, the Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road) will have desserts such as lemon pie and carrot cake, and barbecue and sides. For more information, call 601-956-7079.

Easter Jazz Brunch

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St.) will host an Easter jazz brunch on Sunday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes cinnamon buns, biscuits and more, and the event will have live jazz. To make reservations, visit opentable.com. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Easter at Broad Street Baking Co.

For Easter, Broad Street (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101) will have almond cream cheese Easter king cakes, sugar cookies and hot cross buns. For more information, visit broadstbakery.com.

Easter Brunch at the Hilton Jackson

On Sunday, April 1, the Hilton Jackson (1001 E. County Line Road) will host an Easter brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The spread includes salads such as Wellington salad, deviled eggs and shrimp salad with cucumber, onion and tomato salad; a carving station with dishes such as prime rib with horseradish and au jus, and roast lamb with mint jelly; entrees such as honey-mustard-crusted pork tenderloin and fried Mississippi catfish; and desserts such as pecan pie, three-layer chocolate cake and lemon ice-box pie. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Easter at La Brioche

For Easter, La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299; Mississippi Museum of Art, 380 S. Lamar St., 601-965-9900) will have its Easter chaja cake, which has layers of coconut dacquoise and pastry cream, and is decorated in Chantilly cream, shredded coconut and a nest of candy. For more information, visit labriochems.com or find the business on Facebook.

City of Jackson Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Jackson's Easter egg hunt is Saturday, March 31, at the V.A. Legion Softball Complex (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Drive). The event will have live entertainment, food, and arts and crafts vendors, and an egg hunt for children ages 5 to 10. The event begins at noon, though participants should arrive up to an hour early to line up.

High Biscuits Easter Brunch

High Biscuits (7048 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland) will have an all-you-can-eat Easter lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include dishes such as shrimp-and-sausage jumbalaya and carving ham au jus, Brussels sprouts, cream of cauliflower soup, scones, coconut cupcakes, petit fours and more. Reservations are required. For more information, call 769-300-4948 or find the event on Facebook.

Easter Brunch at Iron Horse

The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St.) will host an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will have its omelet and waffle bar, and will also serve 12-ounce prime rib and buttermilk-battered fried chicken. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

