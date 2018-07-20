The City of Jackson May Win $1 Million to Fund Public Art

— The City of Jackson could win $1 million to fund public-art installations from Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.

Jackson is one of 13 cities, narrowed from more than 200, a press release from the City said. The Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge is supposed to increase civic awareness, celebrate urban diversity and foster creative spaces.

Jackson will submit a full proposal for its temporary public-art installation. The City will focus on food access.

"After housing and transportation, food access and public art are two of the most important equity concerns of our time," Department of Planning and Development Director Mukesh Kumar said in the release. "In this project our goal is to bring awareness and engage the community in solving it."

If Jackson receives the funding, the art will be city-wide and inform the public about food access issues in the areas experiencing problems. The goal is to explore nutrition, domestic hunger, people's rights to healthy food and agricultural landscapes.

At least three of the 14 entries will be selected for art funding for up to 24 months, the release said.

"The grant is intended to provide catalytic funds as part of a strong, committed consortium of supporters," the release said. "As such, the Bloomberg Philanthropies grants will cover project-related expenditures including development, execution, and marketing, but will not fund 100 percent of the total project costs."