The first week of the NFL season brought a few surprises. A major surprise was the Kansas City Chiefs' blowout victory over the New England Patriots in the opening game of the season.
Thursday, Sept. 14
NFL (7:25-11 p.m., NFLN): The Houston Texans travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, as both teams try to bounce back from week-one blowout losses.
Friday, Sept. 15
College football (6-9:30 p.m., ESPN): South Florida is looking to be the Group of Five participant in the New Year's Bowls and gets to host Illinois from a Power Five conference.
Saturday, Sept. 16
College football (6-9:30 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State hosts LSU in the SEC opener for both teams. ... College football (6-9:30 p.m., ESPN3): USM travels to Louisiana Monroe looking to go 2-1. ... College football (9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., ESPN): The UM Rebels travel west for a late game against California.
Sunday, Sept. 17
NFL (noon-3:30 p.m., CBS): The New Orleans Saints' home opener sees them face off with the New England Patriots, who are looking for their first win of the season.
Monday, Sept. 18
NFL (7:30-11 p.m., ESPN): Tune in for a battle of two top quarterbacks, with Eli Manning and the New York Giants hosting Matt Stafford and the Detroit Lions.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
MLB (6-9 p.m., ESPN): Two teams that will figure into this season's playoff picture face off in this MLB Postseason Impact Game.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
MLB (6 p.m.-1 a.m., ESPN): Get ready for a doubleheader of MLB Postseason Impact Games, with teams to be announced.
This Sunday, Fox has a back-to-back football frenzy, with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off at noon, and the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos facing off in a must-see matchup at 3:30 p.m.
Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus