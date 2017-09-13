The first week of the NFL season brought a few surprises. A major surprise was the Kansas City Chiefs' blowout victory over the New England Patriots in the opening game of the season.

Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL (7:25-11 p.m., NFLN): The Houston Texans travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, as both teams try to bounce back from week-one blowout losses.

Friday, Sept. 15

College football (6-9:30 p.m., ESPN): South Florida is looking to be the Group of Five participant in the New Year's Bowls and gets to host Illinois from a Power Five conference.

Saturday, Sept. 16

College football (6-9:30 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State hosts LSU in the SEC opener for both teams. ... College football (6-9:30 p.m., ESPN3): USM travels to Louisiana Monroe looking to go 2-1. ... College football (9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., ESPN): The UM Rebels travel west for a late game against California.

Sunday, Sept. 17

NFL (noon-3:30 p.m., CBS): The New Orleans Saints' home opener sees them face off with the New England Patriots, who are looking for their first win of the season.

Monday, Sept. 18

NFL (7:30-11 p.m., ESPN): Tune in for a battle of two top quarterbacks, with Eli Manning and the New York Giants hosting Matt Stafford and the Detroit Lions.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

MLB (6-9 p.m., ESPN): Two teams that will figure into this season's playoff picture face off in this MLB Postseason Impact Game.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

MLB (6 p.m.-1 a.m., ESPN): Get ready for a doubleheader of MLB Postseason Impact Games, with teams to be announced.

This Sunday, Fox has a back-to-back football frenzy, with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off at noon, and the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos facing off in a must-see matchup at 3:30 p.m.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports