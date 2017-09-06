College football got off to a good start for some teams, including Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi, but others, such as Southern Miss, are still looking for answers. There is plenty of time for teams that lost to turn things around.

Thursday, Sept. 7

NFL (7:30-11 p.m., NBC): The defending champion New England Patriots open the season hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, who were a playoff team last season.

Friday, Sept. 8

Volleyball (6-8 p.m., SECN+): If you aren't at a high-school football game, you can stream the UM Rebels' match against Mercer in women's volleyball.

Saturday, Sept. 9

College football (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., SECN): The UM Rebels host UT-Martin, as they look to move to an early winning streak. ... College football (6:30-10 p.m., CBS Sports): Louisiana Tech out of C-USA hosts MSU, as the Bulldogs try stay undefeated.

Sunday, Sept. 10

NFL (7:30-11 p.m., NBC): Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host Eli Manning and the New York Giants in a matchup between former Bulldogs and Rebels quarterbacks.

Monday, Sept. 11

NFL (6 p.m.-1 a.m., ESPN): Football fans can enjoy a doubleheader with the New Orleans Saints at the Minnesota Vikings and the L.A. Chargers at the Denver Broncos.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

WNBA (7-11 p.m., ESPN2): The semifinals begin with a doubleheader of WNBA playoff action, as the L.A. Sparks and Minnesota Lynx both host games.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

MLB (11 a.m.-4 p.m., MLBN): As the playoffs approach, tune in for a doubleheader featuring the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Indians, and the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals.

Each professional football team wants to get off to a fast start this week. An opening loss may not ruin the whole season, but teams like the New Orleans Saints will need to score early wins after years of rocky beginnings.

