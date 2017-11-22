Jingle Bells and Local Celebration

Christmas Wonderland

Christmas Wonderland is at the Mississippi Braves Stadium and the Outlets of Mississippi (200 Bass Pro Drive, Pearl) will host Christmas Wonderland all throughout November and December. The event features an ice-skating rink, ice slides, inflatables, party rooms, a concert space and more.

Tickets are $2 for children age 12 and under, and $3 for ages 13 and up. Christmas Wonderland is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. The event runs until Jan. 6, 2018. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Sleigh Bell Fashion Show

The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation will host the Sleigh Bell Christmas Fashion Show on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3:30 p.m. at the center court at Metrocenter Mall (3645 Metro Drive). The show is free to attend, and children ages 5 to 12 can participate. The last day to register for the show is Thursday, Nov. 30.

For more information, call 601-960-0471 or find the Department of Parks and Recreation on Facebook.

MCM Holiday Happenings

Mississippi Children's Museum (2145 Museum Blvd.) will host Santa Saturdays every week from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Children will get the chance to meet and take photos with Santa, and see the "Journey to the North Pole" exhibit, in which the Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall will become a magical winter village complete with twinkling lights, train cars, the 45-foot Snowflake Slide and more. Santa Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and are free with museum admission.

MCM will also host gingerbread house workshops starting on Nov. 25. Museum staff will provide participants with materials needed to design and create their own gingerbread house.

Registration for the workshops is $25 for museum members and $45 for non-members, and includes admission to the museum on the day of the workshop. Workshops take place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, Dec. 16, Dec. 18, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23.

On Dec. 9 and 16, MCM will host "'Twas a Night at the Museum" at 5:30. The event will have hot chocolate, story time with holiday characters, and more, and guests can wear their pajamas. The price is $10 for ages 1 and up.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Regular museum admission is $10 and free for children under the age of 1. For more information, visit mschildrensmuseum.org or find the organization on Facebook.

K-LOVE Christmas 2017

K-LOVE Christmas 2017 will be Thursday, Nov. 30, at Pinelake Church (6071 Highway 25). The event includes music from Steven Curtis Chapman, Plumb, Marc Martel and We Are Messengers. Tickets are $18 to $190. The doors for VIP admission open at 5:15 p.m., premium admission at 5:50 p.m., and general admission open at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit klove.com or find the event on Facebook.

Chimneyville Crafts 2017

The annual Chimneyville Crafts festival is Dec. 1-2. The event will have 150 booths with craft vendors from around the South, in mediums such as clay, wood, glass, jewelry, mixed media and more. The shopping hours are Friday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per day.

The Chimneyville preview party is Thursday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will have music, hors d'oeuvres and drinks. Attendees of this event will have first pick of the art. The preview party tickets, which are $50 in advance and $60 at the door, grant admission for Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit craftsmensguildofms.org or find the events on Facebook.

Christmas by Candlelight Tour

The 22nd-annual Christmas by Candlelight Tour is Friday, Dec. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will include tours through Jackson with stops at buildings such as the Governor's Mansion, the Old Capitol Museum, the Mississippi State Capitol and the Eudora Welty House and Garden. Buses will run between the sights, or participants can drive their cars. Each location will have holiday decor, food and drinks, and live holiday music.

The event is free and open to the public, and the transportation between locations is also free.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

"Black Nativity"

Jackson State University's MADDRAMA Performance Troupe will perform the Langston Hughes-penned holiday musical, "Black Nativity," at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the JSU campus (1400 J.R. Lynch St.) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. The production tells the story of Christmas through gospel song, poetry and dance. The event is $10 general admission, and $5 for seniors and students. On Nov. 30-Dec. 2, the event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Dec. 3, the event is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit jsums.edu or find the event on Facebook.

Singing Christmas Tree

On Dec. 1-2, Belhaven University (1500 Peachtree St.) will host its 85th annual Singing Christmas Tree event. The concert will feature a choir of Belhaven students and alumni singing Christmas carols on a 35-foot-tall structure. The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on both days, is free and open to the public.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Jingle Bell Market

This year's Jingle Bell Market is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Trustmark Park (1 Braves Way, Pearl) The event includes arts and crafts and food vendors, music, boutique merchandise, children's activities and pictures with Santa. For more information, visit pearlms.org or find the event on Facebook.

Holiday Top Hat Brunch

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.'s Central Mississippi Chapter hosts its annual Holiday Top Hat Brunch at the Hilton Jackson (1001 E. County Line Road). This year's theme is "Holiday Hats on the Runway." The event will feature brunch, shopping and more. Tickets are $50.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Midtown Holiday Studio Tours

This year's Midtown Holiday Studio Tours event is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will include a guided tour of midtown from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses and studios such as Sweet & Sauer and Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee and Tea Company in The Hatch, The Reclaimed Miles, Red Squared Productions, Pearl River Glass Studio, Jax-Zen Float and AND Gallery will hosts events to coincide with the holiday tours. The event is free and open to the public, but it will have arts and crafts, food, coffee and craft beer for sale. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Lucky Town Holiday Happenings

Santa Rampage is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St.). The event will feature food, beer and more. Participants are encouraged to dress as Santa, one of his elves or other holiday-related costumes. The Jason Daniels Band will play starting at 7 p.m. The event coincides with Midtown Holiday Studio Tours. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

This year's Priced to Move: Vol. 8 is Dec. 15-16 at Lucky Town. The event is free and features live music and local artists and craftspeople selling their works for under $100. For more information, find the event on Facebook or email p2mjackson@gmail.com.

Parties with a Purpose, which is a partnership of project jxn, Modern Social and Wonderlust, will host the Tacky Sweater Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 21, at Lucky Town from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event includes music, cocktails, door prizes and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Mississippi Children's Home. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Fondren Unwrapped

This year's Fondren Unwrapped is Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes shopping, live music, art, open houses at local businesses, food and more. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Country Christmas 2017

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host Country Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes food, story time with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa and Rudolph, historic crafts-making and more. For more information, call 601-432-4500 or find the event on Facebook.

Santa Claus Crawl

The Santa Claus Crawl is on Thursday, Dec. 7, on Main Street in Clinton from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For the event, guests can tour the shops and restaurants in Clinton's Olde Towne. The event will have hot cider and other drinks, food, carriage rides, a photo booth, door prizes, carriage rides and more. Participants will receive a keepsake mug for the event. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

"Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!"

The Mississippi Puppetry Guild will perform "Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!" at Belhaven University Center for the Arts (835 Riverside Drive) on Dec. 8 and Dec. 12-15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. In the production, children's character Junie B. Jones talks about the importance of sharing, respecting authority, being kind to others and giving back. For more information, email Peter Zapletal at peter@mspuppetry.com or find the event on Facebook.

Winter Zoo Camp

The Jackson Zoo (2918 W. Capitol St.) will hosts its Winter Zoo Camp on Dec. 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp is for children ages 6 to 12 and includes zoo hikes, educational talks about winter animals and themed activities. The price is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org.

Christmas in the City: Home for the Holidays

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation will host "Christmas in the City: Home for the Holidays" beginning at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall (350 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.). The event will feature food, art and live music, and will have cooking from Iron Chef Cat Cora and a performance from Motown recording artist La'Porsha Renae.

Proceeds from the event will go toward creating a community arts and cultural center. Tickets for general seating are $35, and VIP seating is $65.

For more information, visit jacksonmedicalmall.org.

Christmas Carnival

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the Mississippi Sickle Cell Foundation will host its 13th-annual Christmas Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at New Horizon Ministries (3565 Wheatley St.). The event will have games, activities, crafts, and children can meet Santa and pick a present. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

"The Joys of Christmas"

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the Mississippi Boychoir will host a concert with the Warren Central Madrigals at Ascension Lutheran Church (6481 Old Canton Road) beginning at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit mississippiboychoir.org.

"Ahmal and the Night Visitors"

On Sunday, Dec. 10, the Mississippi Opera will perform "Ahmal and the Night Visitors," at 2:30 p.m. at Duling Hall (622 Duling Ave.) The opera tells the story of a crippled shepherd boy named Ahmal who meets the Three Kings and offers a gift to baby Jesus Christ. General admission is $20, and $5 for children, students and military. For more information, visit msopera.org.

"Messiah"

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Mississippi Chorus will do performances of the Christmas portion of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Woodland Hills Baptist Church (3327 Old Canton Road). General admission tickets are $25. Student tickets will be available at the door for $5, and children under the age of 12 get in for free. The event also includes a reception. For more information, visit mschorus.org.

Cajun Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 8, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive) will host Cajun Christmas from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event includes an interactive storytelling of "The Cajun Night Before Christmas," encounters with swamp animals and the Christmas Gator, Cajun Christmas crafts, holiday music and more. Admission is $6 for adults, and $4 for children ages 3 and up. Children under the age of 3 get in for free. For more information, find the event on Facebook.