Groups Seek to Open 9 Charter Schools in Mississippi, Two in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Nine charter school operators say they are interested in opening new schools in Mississippi. The state's Charter School Authorizer Board announced Friday that two of the proposed schools would be in the Jackson school district. Operators have also proposed charter schools for Canton, Clarksdale, Columbus, Drew, Durant, Greenwood and Magnolia.

No organization that currently runs a charter school anywhere else is applying. Mississippi's process has heavily favored experienced operators in the past. Startup groups sometimes have trouble proving they have the money and institutional heft to run a school.

All groups must submit full applications by May 9 and some are likely to drop out. The board is scheduled to vote on proposals Sept. 11.

The state board has approved four charter schools so far, all in Jackson, with three now serving 500 children. One more is scheduled to open later. Charter schools remain a tiny share of Mississippi's overall public-school enrollment of 482,000.

Applicants for Jackson are:

— New Visions Prep Academy, which proposes to open a school in Jackson serving grades K-2 in 2018, growing to grades K-12. New Visions seeks approval to run multiple campuses under a single charter.

New Visions Prep Academy's Articles of Incorporation

— Success Prep Incorporated, which proposes to open a school in Jackson serving grades 3-6 in 2020, growing to grades K-12. Success Prep seeks approval to run multiple campuses under a single charter.

Success Prep Incorporated's Articles of Incorporation

Applicants for schools in the rest of the state are:

— Clarksdale Collegiate, which proposes to open a school in Clarksdale serving grades K-3 in 2018, growing to grades K-8.

Clarksdale Collegiate's Article of Incorporation/Correction (other versions on secretary of state's site)

— Girls Club & Learning Center, which proposes to open a school in Greenwood serving grades preK-5 in 2018.

Girls' Club and Learning Center Inc.'s Articles of Incorporation

— Inspire Charter School, a previous finalist, which proposes to open a school in Columbus serving fifth grade in 2019, and later adding sixth grade.

Inspire Charter School's Articles of Incorporation

— Kingdom Charter School, which proposes to open a school in Magnolia serving grades 5-9 in 2017, growing to grades preK-12.

Kingdom Charter School's Articles of Incorporation

— Shades of Elegance Corp., which proposes to open a school in Drew serving grades K-6 in 2018, growing to grades K-8.

Shades of Elegance Corp.'s Articles of Incorporation

— SR1, which proposes to open a school in Canton serving kindergarten in 2018.

SR1's Articles of Incorporation

— Team Hoyas, which proposes to open a school in Durant serving grades 1-3 in 2018.

Team Hoyas' Articles of Incorporation (See additional updates on secretary of state's site.)

The Jackson Free Press added links to the above list of charter applicants of their articles of incorporation filings with the Mississippi secretary of state's office

CORRECTION: The original AP story said that Success Prep International had applied for a charter for Jackson; it is registered as Success Prep Incorporated.