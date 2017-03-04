As Deadline Passes, 10 Candidates Running for Jackson Mayor

— As the deadline passes to quality for the Jackson city elections, 10 candidates are running for mayor of the capital city, a list from the Jackson City Clerk's office shows.

The mayoral line-up is mostly predictable with several lesser known names also running. Incumbent Tony Yarber, Sen. John Hohrn, Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham are joined by Ronnie Crudup Jr. (the son of a well-known preacher), Monroe Jackson Sr. (of donut fame), Sidney H. Gladney, Antrione Events, Jesse Jones and Brian Reynolds.

Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester Jr. is facing challenger James Paige. Ward 3 Council Kenneth Stokes faces challengers Patricia Ann Williams and Th'marves Brooks. Ward 4 Councilman De'Keither Stamps faces Mary Hatchett McClendon, DeGerald Williamson and Lonnie Holmes. Ward 5 Councilman Charles Tillman squares off against Kenneth Lofton, Patty Patterson and Christopher Oliphant.

The Ward 6 seat is open with Tyrone Hendrix not running for re-election. Aaron Banks, Shabaka Harrison, Jonathan Cottrell, Lee Bernard Jr., Antonio Porter, Curtis Powell and Earnest Slaughter Sr. are vying for the open seat.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon announced this week that she is not running for re-election. Candidates seeking her seat are Virgi Lindsay, Ladarion Ammons, Patrick Edmond and Bruce Burton.

No Ward 1 candidates were listed.

Primary Election Day is May 2, with any needed runoffs on May 16. The general election is June 6.

Read interviews with candidates as they're posted at jfp.ms/election2017. Candidates, write donna@jacksonfreepress.com to inquire about interviews.