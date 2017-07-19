No one really knows how entertaining the University of Mississippi will be on the football field this fall. But one thing is for sure: The program is becoming a must-watch off the field.

Thursday, July 20

Soccer (6:30-11 p.m., FS1): The quarterfinals of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup wrap up. Jamaica takes on Canada, and Mexico faces Honduras, with all four teams fighting for a spot in the semifinals.

Friday, July 21

Poker (8-10 p.m., ESPN): Coverage of the 2017 World Series of Poker main event's final table continues, as one competitors comes closer to earning a huge cash prize.

Saturday, July 22

Soccer (9 p.m.-midnight, FS1): The first of two semifinal games in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup sees the winner advance to the finals.

Sunday, July 23

Soccer (8-11 p.m., FS1): The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals continue, determining which teams will face off in the finals.

Monday July 24

CFL (6:30-9:30 p.m., ESPN2): Tune in for some Canadian-style Monday night football as the Toronto Argonauts take on the Ottawa Redblacks.

Tuesday, July 25

College basketball (7-9 p.m., SECN): As MSU takes over the SEC Network, relive the women's basketball team's Final Four game against UCONN.

Wednesday, July 26

College softball (6-9 p.m., SECN): During the Rebel's SEC Network takeover, tune in for UM's SEC Softball Tournament title game against Louisiana State. ... Soccer (8:30-11 p.m., FS1): One champion will take the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup crown.

The UM Rebels are facing lawsuits and an NCAA investigation, and aren't able to go to a bowl game this season. It is going to take a major effort for the wheels not to come off this season.