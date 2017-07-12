Now that the MLB All-Star break is over, it is time for NFL training camps to get underway. Rookies for the Dallas Cowboys will be the first to report, heading to camp on Monday, July 17.

Thursday, July 13

NBA (3-11 p.m., ESPN2): Basketball fans will love this long NBA Summer League block to get a look at just drafted rookies and young players hoping to make an impact.

Friday, July 14

Poker (7-10 p.m., ESPN2): The "main event" of the 2017 World Series of Poker is a great way to spend a Friday night if you want to pick up some expert techniques of the game.

Saturday, July 15

Soccer (6-8 p.m., FXX): For some reason, Fox has banished the third group game of the 2017 Gold Cup, the U.S.'s match against Nicaragua, to its sister channel, FXX.

Sunday, July 16

Poker (1-5 p.m., ESPN2): Spend a lazy Sunday afternoon watching flops, draws and players going all in, as the "main event" of the 2017 World Series of Poker continues.

Monday, July 17

NBA (9-11 p.m., ESPN): The championship game of the NBA Summer League is broadcast live from Las Vegas, with young players looking to impress scouts.

Tuesday, July 18

College football (6-9 p.m., ESPNU): Get ready for the 2017 season by reliving the best battles from last year in ESPN's "Top 25 College Football Games of 2016."

Wednesday, July 19

Soccer (5-10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1): Tune in for the first two of four quarterfinal games of the 2017 Gold Cup; the matchups are not set at this point in the tournament.

As the month of July progresses, more professional football teams will open training camp in preparation for the preseason. The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will open preseason play in August.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports.