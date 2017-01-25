The matchup in Super Bowl LI is set: The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5. Both teams have been in the Super Bowl before but haven't faced off in their previous trips.

Thursday, Jan. 26

College basketball (6-8 p.m., SECN+): Get your steaming device ready as the UM Rebels women take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Friday, Jan. 27

NBA (7-9:30 p.m., ESPN): It's a slow sports night, but you can still catch the Houston Rockets on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Saturday, Jan. 28

College football (1:30-5 p.m., NFLN): Some of Mississippi's best senior football players will be taking the field for the 2017 Senior Bowl.

Sunday, Jan. 29

NFL (7-11 p.m., ESPN): Tune in for the final chance to see Dak Prescott until the start of the 2017 NFL season in the AFC -NFC in the Pro Bowl.

Monday, Jan. 30

NFL (10-10:30 p.m., ESPN2): The SportsCenter special "NFL Moms" looks at one of the major motivators behind professional football players.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

College basketball (6-8 p.m., SECN): End the month with a big match. Two long-time rivals facing off on the hardwood, as the University of Mississippi Rebels men host the Mississippi State University Bulldogs.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

College football (9 a.m.-2 p.m., SECN): Check out who improved and who struggled as SEC teams including MSU and UM sign the top high-school players to their programs on the 2017 National Signing Day. This year's NFL Playoffs have been a bit lacking in terms of drama. Eight of the 10 games ended in blowout wins for the home teams, including both championship games.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports