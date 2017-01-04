One thing is certain in these NFL Playoffs: A different team will walk away with the Lombardi Trophy this year. Both the Denver Broncos and last season's runner-up, the Carolina Panthers, failed to reach the postseason.

Thursday, Jan. 5

College basketball (7-9 p.m., SECN+): Pull out the tablet and laptop as both the UM and MSU women stream at the same time, with the Rebels taking on the Crimson Tide, and the Bulldogs battling the Razorbacks.

Friday, Jan. 6

NBA (9:30 p.m.-midnight, ESPN): A slow sports night means tuning in as the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court against the Golden State Warriors.

Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL (3:30-7 p.m., ABC/ESPN): Watch some NFL playoff wildcard action between the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Texans. ... NFL (7-11 p.m., NBC): NFL playoff wildcard games continue, as the Seattle Seahawks host the Detroit Lions.

Sunday, Jan. 8

NFL (noon-3:30 p.m., CBS): The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Miami Dolphins in the wildcard round. ... NFL (3:30-7 p.m., FOX): Two historic franchises meet in the wildcard round, as the Green Bay Packers host the New York Giants.

Monday, Jan. 9

College football (7-11 p.m., ESPN): Watch the final college-football game of the season, as the Alabama Crimson Tide clashes with the Clemson Tigers in a rematch of the previous title game.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

College basketball (8-10 p.m., SECN): The MSU men hit the road to battle the Arkansas Razorbacks in SEC play.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

College basketball (6-8 p.m., ESPNU): The UM Rebels men host the Georgia Bulldogs in conference play.

The New Orleans Saints finished their third consecutive 7-9 season and missed the playoffs for the third straight season, as well. New Orleans has been absent from the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports