Mother: Man Charged with Murder for Son’s Death Near Detention Center

— The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department arrested Wayne Mitchell Parish, 57, of Crystal Springs on Dec. 29 for the alleged murder of 17-year-old Charles McDonald in the parking lot of Performance Oil on McDowell Road on July 21, the teenager’s mother told the Jackson Free Press.

“I was overwhelmed with joy, that after 159 days of waiting, that he was finally arrested and charged,” Yvette Mason, McDonald’s mother, said today. “No one from the law-enforcement agency contacted me, and that’s what I am baffled about. At the end of the day, this was my child. Even if it had been the other way around, his family would have been notified.”

Mason would not say how she first heard about Parish’s arrest, but a copy of the arrest log is available through the county’s inmate search service. The arrest log lists Parish’s charge as murder, and a record from the Mississippi secretary of state’s website lists him as the vice president of Performance Oil. Police statements from the day of the incident indicated that it was an employee of the business who shot McDonald.

“One of the employees, armed with a handgun, approached McDonald in the parking lot and attempted to stop him," a Jackson Police Department release from that day states. "There was a struggle between McDonald and the employee. The employee shot him during the struggle. The employee was questioned and later released. There were no other injuries reported."

Mason, present during the shooting death of her son, told the Jackson Free Press in a longer interview in October that McDonald had run down the hill from the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center, where he was detained over eight times over the last two years. His mother and the executive director of Henley-Young, Johnnie McDaniels, both stated in interviews that McDonald did not receive the mental health and substance abuse treatment he needed at the detention center on McDowell Road.

No indictment records on Parish were available in the county’s electronic record retrieval service, the Mississippi Electronic Courts, as of press time. Calls to the sheriff’s office returned only busy signals during several attempts this afternoon. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said he was unaware of the arrest.

The victim’s aunt told the Jackson Free Press during a phone interview Monday that their concern now is that Parish would receive a low bond during his arraignment. The arrest record shows that he was booked into the Raymond Detention Center. It does not show that a bond has been posted as of Jan. 2.

