February is running out quickly, which means college basketball is about to take center stage in March, with conference tournaments and the madness of the season.

Thursday, Feb. 16

College basketball (7-9 p.m., SECN+): The MSU women take on Georgia at home. ... College basketball (8-10 p.m., SECN): The University of Mississippi women need to make a run to help their postseason chances, and a home win over Auburn is a start.

Friday, Feb. 17

College baseball (4-7 p.m., SECN+): Gather your streaming devices: MSU hosts Texas Tech, and East Carolina travels to UM, with both games on at the same time.

Saturday, Feb. 18

College basketball (1-3 p.m., ESPN): The MSU men try to take down Florida at home. ... College basketball (5-7 p.m., SECN): The Rebels' men hit the road to face Arkansas.

Sunday, Feb. 19

College basketball (2-4 p.m., SECN+): The Rebels' women hit the road to take on Vanderbilt. ... College basketball (4-6 p.m., SECN): The MSU women face a tough road test against Texas A&M.

Monday, Feb. 20

College basketball (8-10 p.m., ESPN2): This slow sports day still features a couple big showdowns in women's basketball, with No. 2 Baylor traveling to No. 11 Texas to cap off the night.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

College basketball (8-10 p.m., ESPN2): The Bulldogs and Rebels meet of their second of two regular-season meetings, this time in Starkville.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

College basketball (8-10 p.m., FS1): This top-25 matchup between No. 22 Butler and defending champion Villanova is a highlight on a slow night. It seems like a reach for any Division I school from Mississippi to make the NCAA Tournament, but a strong finish could land a couple of teams into the National Invitation Tournament.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports