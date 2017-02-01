Either the New England Patriots will win their fifth Super Bowl, or the Atlanta Falcons will win their first. The Patriots are making their ninth appearance, and Atlanta is making its second.

Thursday, Feb. 2

College basketball (8-10 p.m., SECN): The MSU women hit the road to face Auburn. ... Documentary (8-9:30 p.m., ESPN): Remember when Vince McMahon started a football league? This "30 for 30: This Was the XFL" will remind you.

Friday, Feb. 3

NBA (7-9:30 p.m., ESPN): Two rivals from across the country meet again, as the Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the NBA's most tradition-rich games.

Saturday, Feb. 4

College basketball (2-4 p.m., ESPNU): The UM Rebels men look to move up in the SEC as they face Vanderbilt. ... College basketball (2:30-4:30 p.m., SECN): MSU's men try to stay at .500 in the SEC, as they host Tennessee.

Sunday, Feb. 5

NFL (5:30-9 p.m., FOX): Tune in for Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Monday, Feb. 6

College basketball (6-8 p.m., SECN): The UM Rebels women hit the road and take on Florida. ... College basketball (8-10 p.m., ESPNU): The Jackson State men look to climb in the SWAC against Southern University.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

College basketball (8-10 p.m., ESPNU): The MSU men try to stay in the postseason conversation on the road against Auburn.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

College basketball (5:30-7:30 p.m., SECN): The UM Rebels men need to start winning games to have a shot at the postseason, and on the road against Tennessee is a good place to start. This Super Bowl could be one for the ages, as Tom Brady looks for his fifth ring for the Patriots. Matt Ryan of the Falcons will try to win his first ring—and the first for Atlanta.

