UPDATED: Mental-Health Center Must Pay $7 Million in False Claims Act Settlement

— Region 8 Mental Health Services must pay back $6.93 million to the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, the U.S. government and a whistleblower because the facility did not provide proper services and staff needed for its preschool day-treatment program from 2004 to 2010. Region 8, a publicly funded facility, serves Madison, Rankin, Lincoln, Copiah and Simpson counties.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced on Dec. 14 that the settlement is the largest False Claims Act health-care settlement in Mississippi history.

"Our children are among the most valuable and vulnerable in our society, and it is imperative that we do all that we can to protect the programs that offer them the services that they need," Hurst said in a press release. "The work we do in combatting waste, fraud and abuse in government programs is among some of the most important work this office does, and we will continue to vigorously investigate all allegations of fraud."

Going forward, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Inspector General will monitor the Region 8 center. The Region 8 clinic is not liable for the allegations made in the agreement, the press release says.

Region 8 referred the Jackson Free Press to its attorney, Amanda Barbour, for comment. She did not return messages by press time.

The case against Region 8 started after a former employee filed a lawsuit on behalf of the government for false claims, which allows the whistleblower to receive some of the settlement money. That person, who is not named, will receive $1 million in settlement funds, and the Mississippi Division of Medicaid will receive part of the money it lost as well.

Mississippi's mental-health system of care for children was the subject of a class-action lawsuit for several years until this summer, when the last plaintiff was able to move out of an institution and into integrated care in July.

The State released the long-secretive Technical Assistance Collaborative report as well, which shows the need for Mississippi to move to more community-based options for treating children's mental health.

"DMH can manage the provision of lower-cost alternatives to institutional treatment .... (T)he state could redeploy hospital staff to increase mobile crisis response capacity, to provide emergency services and crisis triage functions, to provide crisis stabilization services," the TAC report says.

Mississippi is still in the midst of another Department of Justice lawsuit for over-reliance on institutionalization for adult mental-health care.

Correction: A previous version of this story was unclear about whether or not Region 8 is liable for the allegations. The Region 8 center is not liable for any of the allegations made in the case. We apologize for the error and the confusion.