Mississippi Lawmaker Quits Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's House speaker says a key legislator who resigned Sunday was facing sexual-harassment allegations.

Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, tells The Clarion-Ledger that multiple women had complained about John Moore, who resigned from a House seat in Rankin County. Moore had chaired the House Education Committee for six years.

Moore, who underwent heart bypass surgery earlier this year, cited health reasons in his resignation letter Friday. He said Monday that he did not know of any complaints against him. Gunn, though, says Moore knew about the investigation.

Gunn said Monday that the House had hired a lawyer to handle the investigation, but says Moore's resignation ended the House's investigation. Gunn says any further claims would have to be pursued in court.

Moore adamantly opposed Initiative 42, which would have required legislators to follow state law and fully fund the Mississippi Adequate Education Act. He told the Jackson Free Press in February 2016 that public-school teachers who supported the initiative, which failed after a contentious campaign, were used by MAEP supporters "like a cheap rug."

The allegations were first reported by Mississippi Today, a website based in Ridgeland.

The Jackson Free Press contributed to this report.