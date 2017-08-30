Finally, college football returns all around the country this week. It is also the final week of the NFL preseason, and most teams will be cutting their rosters from 90 players to 53 players.

Thursday, Aug. 31

NFL (7-10:30 p.m., NBC): The New Orleans Saints look to close the preseason with three straight wins as they host the Baltimore Ravens in the final exhibition game.

Friday, Sept. 1

College football (7-10:30 p.m., ESPNU): The Lane Kiffin era begins at Florida Atlantic, who will be up against the triple-option offense of the Navy.

Saturday, Sept. 2

College football (3-6:30 p.m., SECN): Mississippi State University hosts Charleston Southern to start the season. ... College football (3-6:30 p.m., CBS Sports): Southern Miss hosts SEC foe Kentucky in game one. ... College football (6:30-10 p.m., ESPNU): The University of Mississippi hosts South Alabama in the Rebels' first post-Hugh Freeze game. ... College football (7-10:30 p.m., Fox Sports): If the weather permits, Jackson State will travel to take on TCU.

Sunday, Sept. 3

College football (6:30-10 p.m., ABC): West Virginia faces Virginia Tech in a battle of ranked teams. ... College football (6:30-10 p.m., Fox): Texas A&M travels west to face UCLA.

Monday, Sept. 4

College football (7-10:30 p.m., ESPN): The opening week of college football officially ends with Tennessee battling Georgia Tech.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

College football (1-1:30 p.m., SECN+): Bulldog fans can check out Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen's weekly press conference live.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

College football (6-9 p.m., ESPNU): Tune in for a rebroadcast of Alabama against FSU, one of the biggest college-football games of opening weekend.

College football gets going this week, and the NFL season kicks off next week. Football is back, and we get to drink it in until February.