The NFL preseason is in its third week, and every team's starters are playing a good portion of the games. College football starts next week for most teams, but there are a few matchups this weekend.

Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL (6-9:30 p.m., NFLN): The Miami Dolphins head north to start the third week of the preseason games against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Friday, Aug. 25

NFL (7-10:30 p.m., CBS): Two possible playoff teams face off, as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Saturday, Aug. 26

NFL (7-10:30 p.m., NBC): The New Orleans Saints host the Houston Texans. ... NFL (7-10:30 p.m., CBS): It's a battle of new Los Angeles teams, as the Rams and Chargers fight for bragging rights.

Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL (noon-7 p.m., Fox): It's double header on Fox, starting with the Chicago Bears on the road against the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to face the Washington Redskins. ... NFL (7-10:30 p.m., NBC): Week three of preseason football ends with the San Francisco 49ers on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Monday, Aug. 28

College football (11:30 a.m.-noon, SECN+): Get ready for the season with the University of Mississippi weekly press conference. ... College football (1-1:30 p.m., SECN+): Tune in for the Mississippi State University weekly press conference to open the 2017 season.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

College football (6-6:30 p.m., SECN): There will be plenty on- and off-the-field topics to discuss on the "Ole Miss Football Preview."

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Tennis (5-10 p.m., ESPN2): Day three of the 2017 U.S. Open sees the top players in the nation take to the tennis courts all night long.

Follow Bryan Flynn at jfpsports.com, @jfpsports.