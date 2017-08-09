The second week of August brings the first full week of preseason NFL games. Every team is in action this week with plenty of games on to fill the long void of football.

Thursday, Aug. 10

NFL (7-10:30 p.m., FOX): The New Orleans Saints begin the preseason with a trip to face the number-one draft pick, defensive end Myles Garrett, and the Cleveland Browns.

Friday Aug. 11

NFL (6-11:30 p.m., NFLN): Tune in for a double header with the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the New York Giants and then the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the San Francisco 49ers.

Saturday, Aug. 12

NFL (8-11:30 p.m., NFLN): Dak Prescott should play in the second preseason game as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday, Aug. 13

NFL (12:30-4 p.m., NFLN): Watch a matchup of two potential postseason contenders as the Indianapolis Colts host the Detroit Lions. ... NFL (7-10:30 p.m., NFLN): The newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers host the Seattle Seahawks.

Monday, Aug. 14

NFL (6-11 p.m., ESPN2): Get ready to dominate your fantasy league with this SportsCenter special, "Fantasy Football Rankings."

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Softball (6-11 p.m., ESPN2): The winners of these back-to-back Little League Softball World Series semifinal games advance to the championship game on Aug. 16.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

MLB (6-10 p.m., ESPN): The battle for New York continues, as the Yankees clash with the Mets in the third game in a four-game series. As we hit the middle of August, college football is just about two weeks away. For information on our state's teams, keep an eye out for the upcoming 2017 JFP College Football Preview.