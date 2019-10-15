INKTOBER: MMA Inktober Challenge

Inktober is a global art challenge that spans the entire 31 days of October with the sole purpose of improving the skill, confidence and consistent drawing habits for participating artists. Artists are given 31 prompts, one for each day of the month, to inspire an ink drawing for them to post and hashtag with #inktober and #inktober2019. The creator, Jake Parker, is an illustrator, teacher and writer from Utah who has various published works, films and prominent clientele such as Google, Marvel and Warner Brothers Animation. You can find the prompts for Inktober at inktober.com.

The Mississippi Museum of Art here in the capital city puts their own Jackson flavor on this challenge by offering 16 original prompts between Oct. 1 to Oct. 16. Museum After Hours will be hosting a pop-up showcase on Thursday, Oct. 17 for participants who complete all 16 drawings and turns in their sketchbooks by Oct. 16. The artists are encouraged to take pictures of each drawing and share them via social media with the tag: #MMAInktoberChallenge.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, Mississippi Museum of Art caters to artists and art-lovers alike with a full schedule of events free to the public following the pop-up exhibition including pumpkin painting, live music, free face painting, costume contest, refreshments from Family First Concessions and Taqueria LaReata and a cash bar. All are welcome to use their community space, read children's books, sit in comfy bean bags and playgames. The Museum Store and art galleries will also remain open until 8:30 p.m.

