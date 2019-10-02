Juxtaposition
by Karla L. McCullough, Ph.D. (2016)
Be still my heart
I'm proud
I'm scared
I listen to his breath while he lay
Only half a dozen years of life to the day
and all I do is cry and pray
Be still my heart
No......please beat again
My son
He needs me
But how can I give you hope
in a world filled with hopelessness
How can I protect you in that beautiful skin
that causes so much uneasiness
How can I teach you to be independent when I need you to depend on me
How can I teach you to be honest
Although it doesn't mean you'll go untouched
Be still my heart
No.....please beat again
My eyes swell with tears and my soul is injured
How can I teach you about the great strides that Martin and Medgar have made
When the evidence of hate has only transformed its state
Be still my heart
No.....please beat again
How do I defend your right to live a life free from fear
While fearing for your life
How do I teach you to be strong when your strength can get you killed
How do I help you find your voice when your voice could offend the shield
Don't wear the hoodie
Don't speak so loud
Don't ask too many questions
Don't act too wild
Don't get an attitude
Don't appear to be rude
Don't wear your hair like that
Don't just stand around and chat
Don't run anywhere
Don't stand still and stare
God....
Hold my heart....
Its still
It breaks
It aches
Its numb
But the love of my son
is way too great
Our next steps are not clear
but I'll lead with my heart
It beats
