 Juxtaposition | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Juxtaposition

Photo by Robin Johnson

Photo by Robin Johnson

By Karla L. McCullough Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:55 p.m. CDT
0

photo

Karla L. McCullough

Juxtaposition

by Karla L. McCullough, Ph.D. (2016)

Be still my heart 

I'm proud 

I'm scared 

I listen to his breath while he lay 

Only half a dozen years of life to the day 

and all I do is cry and pray 

Be still my heart 

No......please beat again 

My son 

He needs me 

But how can I give you hope 

in a world filled with hopelessness 

How can I protect you in that beautiful skin 

that causes so much uneasiness 

How can I teach you to be independent when I need you to depend on me 

How can I teach you to be honest 

Although it doesn't mean you'll go untouched 

Be still my heart 

No.....please beat again 

My eyes swell with tears and my soul is injured 

How can I teach you about the great strides that Martin and Medgar have made  

When the evidence of hate has only transformed its state 

Be still my heart 

No.....please beat again 

How do I defend your right to live a life free from fear 

While fearing for your life 

How do I teach you to be strong when your strength can get you killed 

How do I help you find your voice when your voice could offend the shield 

Don't wear the hoodie 

Don't speak so loud 

Don't ask too many questions 

Don't act too wild 

Don't get an attitude 

Don't appear to be rude 

Don't wear your hair like that 

Don't just stand around and chat 

Don't run anywhere 

Don't stand still and stare 

God.... 

Hold my heart.... 

Its still 

It breaks 

It aches 

Its numb 

But the love of my son 

is way too great 

Our next steps are not clear  

but I'll lead with my heart 

It beats

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »