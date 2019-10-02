Fall Into Brunch

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanshipjackson.com)

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What: Main dishes such as creme brulee pancakes, breakfast tacos, duck legs, fried chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict with crab and beef tenderloin with eggs; and sides such as Vermont maple sausage, smoked gouda cheese grits, hash brown casserole and Spanish home fries.

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com)

When: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Dishes such as dulce de leche French toast with caramel sauce, steak and eggs with red wine jus, chicken and Chihuahua and scallion waffles, and crab cake Benedict with Hollandaise sauce; desserts such as cheesecake bites and cinnamon bread pudding; and drinks such as the Baba Rita, Notorious P.I.N.K. and Salley O'Malley.

BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111, bravobuzz.com)

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Dishes such as New Orleans-style shrimp and grits, crabmeat omelets and veal piccata; a cocktail menu with drinks such as a Limontini with Bacardi Limon and orange juice and a bubbly menu with drinks such as the traditional Bellini with peach brandy, peach schnapps, sparkling wine and peach puree.

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (The Westin Jackson, 407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8400, estellejackson.com)

When: Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

What: Dishes such as omelets, quiche of the day, eggs Benedict, fried chicken biscuits, pancakes, cinnamon rolls, steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and a Lox bagel; sides such as cheddar grits and potato hash; and a special cocktail menu.

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201, 601-982-2899, saltinerestaurant.com)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

What: Dishes such as a bourbon caramel French toast, biscuits and gravy, oysters with quail eggs, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, cinnamon rolls and smoked salmon tartine on sourdough with house lox; and drinks such as $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas, nitro cold-brew coffee and Beanfruit coffee.

The Iron Horse Grill (320 W. Pearl St., 601-398-0151, theironhorsegrill.com)

When: Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Belgian waffle bar that includes toppings such as maple syrup, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon, powdered sugar and more, and an omelet bar with sausage, bacon, crab meat, crawfish, cheddar cheese, green onions and bell peppers as toppings.

Table 100 (100 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-420-4202, tableonehundred.com)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

What: Brunch dishes such as deviled eggs, pork bites, gulf blue crab claws, smoked vidalia onion and cheese bake, French onion soup and smoked chicken and apple salad; entrees such as slow-roasted Angus prime rib, poached eggs Benedict with smoked pulled pork, smoked turkey paninis, buttermilk pecan waffles; and more.

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., #142, 601-956-9562, charrestaurant.com)

When: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: Appetizers such as crab, shrimp and andouille sausage gumbo, crab cakes and spinach crisp; main courses fried chicken with tri-color peppers, potato hash and Canadian bacon, custard-fried French toast, pan-seared Atlantic salmon, croquet Madame with country ham, chicken and waffles; desserts such as blueberry bread pudding, double-cut fudge brownies, gluten-free cheesecake, pecan pie and a pecan-caramel butter crunch; and more.

