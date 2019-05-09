Governor Bryant Proclaims May 10th as "Mississippi Beautiful Day"

Jazz Artist Pam Confer has a lot to be excited about! "Mississippi Beautiful," an anthem written, recorded and produced by the state's ambassador, has earned another special place in history - "Mississippi Beautiful Day."

The proclamation, declared by Governor Bryant, will be celebrated at a press conference Friday, May 10, at 11:00 am, at the MS Arts Center, downtown Jackson. "We all have a collective love for our state," said Confer. "To have an official day that mirrors the song, reflects our pride, and celebrates our rich and complicated history makes me smile—Mississippi has to know that we're beautiful!"

Community stakeholders will read the lines of the proclamation, and constituents will provide testimonials about, "What Makes Mississippi Beautiful." Additionally, honor choir students from Terry High School and Raymond High School will perform the song with Confer. The Hinds County School District has adopted the song as an official anthem for the District, and honor choir students recently performed the song with Confer as the finale for the District's Fine Arts Festival on March 21, at Hinds Community College.

Area businesses and organizations will also celebrate "Mississippi Beautiful Day," including Sal and Mookies, who will offer 100 complementary scoops of ice cream. Broad Street Bakery will offer a special sugar cookie throughout the weekend in celebration of the Day. Visit Jackson will give away free "Mississippi Beautiful" t-shirts on-line.

Visit Mississippi will give the song a national platform, as Pam Confer will serve as co-host of the highly acclaimed "Mississippi Stage" at the Chicago Blues Festival in June. JSUTV will commemorate the Day by airing segments on the song throughout the morning and afternoon. There will also be other special announcements related to the song throughout the rest of May, including a petition on the "Mississippi Beautiful" Facebook page for the tune to become the state anthem, and plans for a recording of the song with Mississippi legends.

Confer recently launched her "Mississippi Beautiful" City Halls Tour, where she greets community stakeholders and sings on the steps of city halls across the state. The platform has proven to be a refreshing way to build relationships, tell the Mississippi story, and celebrate our people. The inaugural "Mississippi Beautiful" City Hall Tour stop was in Tupelo, MS on March 27, 2019. Vicksburg, MS was the second stop on April 11, 2019.