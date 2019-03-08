Millsaps CFA Challenge, USM Midsummer Musical Theatre Experience and MSU Women's History Month

Four Millsaps College students recently won first-place honors during the regional Chartered Financial Analyst Institute Research Challenge in Memphis, Tenn. The challenge is an annual, global competition in which students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly traded company and then write a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell or hold recommendation.

The four Millsaps students are Garrett Brinneman, Joseph Martin, Joseph Rein and Michael Tadda. They will now move on to the Americas Regional Final for the competition, which will take place in New York City April 23-24. The winners of the Americas Regional Final, Asia Pacific Regional Final and the Europe, the Middle East and Africa Final will compete in the Global Final on April 25 in New York City.

Martin is a Jackson native and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance at Millsaps in spring 2018. He is scheduled to complete his MBA at USM's Else School of Management in May 2019.

Rein is a senior from Ridgeland who is majoring in business administration and economics with a concentration in finance. He is pursuing a career in financial management and corporate strategy.

Tadda, a senior from Gonzales, La., is studying for a double major in economics and business administration with a concentration in finance. Rein and Brinneman are also double majors with concentrations in finance, a release from USM states.

The CFA Challenge is a component of the Student Managed Fund class in the Else School of Management. For more information, visit millsaps.edu/graduate-school/else-school.

USM Midsummer Musical Theatre Experience

The University of Southern Mississippi's theater program will host its 14th annual Midsummer Musical Theatre Experience at the USM campus in Hattiesburg from July 8-19. The program is for children ages 8 to 15.

Classes will take place inside the USM School of Visual and Performing Arts building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. University theater instructors will provide vocal and singing coaching, acting, dance and movement training, costume and set instruction, and more. Participants do not need to have any previous experience or training to join the program.

At the end, the students will perform a musical production titled "Tut, Tut!", a variant of Mark Twain's "The Prince and the Pauper" story starring Tutankhamun, a 10-year-old boy who became one of the pharaohs of ancient Egypt.

USM is currently accepting applications for the program. To request an application, call 601-266-6442 or download a version on the Midsummer Musical Theatre Experience website. Tuition is $475 per student, which includes a $100 nonrefundable deposit and covers books, supplies, T-shirts and admission to the opening reception of "Tut, Tut!"

MSU Women's History Month Events

Mississippi State University recently announced a series of free events and programs on its campus as part of Women's History Month in March.

The President's Commission on the Status of Women at the university will present its annual PCSW Awards, which recognize faculty, staff, graduate students and community members who advocate for the well-being, development and advancement of women on campus and in neighboring communities. Award recipients will receive a plaque and $1,000 award at a public reception on April 10. For more information, call 662-325-5946.

MSU will also host a Women's History Month art gallery exhibition from March 18-26. The gallery will be located on the second floor of the Colvard Student Union and will showcase community-submitted, female-centric pieces. MSU will hold an opening reception for the gallery at 4 p.m. on March 18.

On March 21, the university will hold a female faculty and staff mixer at the cafe inside the Barnes & Noble bookstore on the MSU campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. MSU will also host the "Yes We Canvas" painting party inside the Barnes & Noble cafe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 22.

Other events include "Putting Down Your Crown," in which black women can discuss their challenges and engage in interactive activities centered on empowerment; a panel titled "Girl, You Deserve Better" that will focus on escaping abusive relationships; and "Sex Object: The Emotional Impact of Misogyny and Feminism's Response," a panel centered on the response from contemporary feminists regarding sexual objectification and misogyny after the Women's Marches in 2017.

For more information and dates for Women's History Month events at MSU, call 662-325-2691 or visit msstate.edu.