Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Festival Music Lineup

Each year following the Hal's St. Paddy's Day Parade, music artists performing live at Hal & Mal's (200 Commerce St.). Here is a rundown on who is playing this year on Saturday, March 23.

Southern Komfort Brass Band

Since the band's founding in 2010, the Jackson-native group has incorporated New Orleans-style street jazz with a Mississippi twist, resulting in fast-paced, upbeat music. In addition to brass-band standards, Southern Komfort performs covers of popular blues, jazz and R&B tunes, as well as original arrangements.

The Bluz Boys

The 15-person show band delivers performances inspired by the musical stylings of the renowned Blues Brothers. "Howlin' John" Broderick and Bill "The Hitman" Boutwell and the rest of the group combine vocals with electrifying instrumentals, endeavoring to embody the soulful spirit of the original duo.

Mustache the Band

The touring country band preserves the essence of '90s country music by playing a number of hits from the decade. With a repertoire of more than 140 songs under its buckles and at the members' fingertips, lead vocalist Alan Johnson and his bandmates may remind fans of '90s country of a time when sleeveless tanks, high tops and mustaches were iconic symbols of the genre. As part of each show, audience members receive fake mustaches so that they can join the experience as they sing along.

Yesterday - The Beatles Tribute

Voted the No. 1 tribute act in Las Vegas, Yesterday closes the night as it replicates a Beatles concert experience. Operating since 1986 and traversing the globe in both national and international tours, the group revitalizes "Beatlemania" wherever it goes. The talented cast captures the essences of the Fab Four, with Don Bellezzo and Bob Graham portraying John Lennon; Frank Mendonca and Rich Fazzi portraying Paul McCartney; Monte Mann and Danny Leavitt portraying George Harrison; and Joe Bologna and Tony Felicetta portraying Ringo Starr.

For more information about the Hal's St. Paddy's Parade & Festival, visit halsstpaddysparade.com or find the event on Facebook.