Two Mississippi Judges Recuse Themselves from Siemens Case

WAPT-TV says Judge Tomie Green (left) cited prior official and governmental relationships with both plaintiffs and defendants. Judge Adrienne Wooten (right) was assigned the case next and issued her recusal three days later, citing prior information and knowledge about the case.

WAPT-TV says Judge Tomie Green (left) cited prior official and governmental relationships with both plaintiffs and defendants. Judge Adrienne Wooten (right) was assigned the case next and issued her recusal three days later, citing prior information and knowledge about the case. Photo by Imani Khayyam.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, June 18, 2019 9:34 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two judges have recused themselves from hearing the city of Jackson's lawsuit against the Siemens company over a multimillion-dollar contract.

Siemens was hired in 2012 on a $90 million contract to install new water meters along with a new billing system. The city is seeking $225 million from the company and four contractors, accusing them of failing to deliver and orchestrating a fraud that cost the city lost water revenue and damaged its credit worthiness.

